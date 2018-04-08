CWG 2018 Live, Women’s Table Tennis Live Streaming: India lead England 1-0 in semifinals

CWG 2018 Live, Women’s Table Tennis Live Streaming: India women have been flawless in table tennis team event at the Commonwealth Games. India finished top of Group 2 – ahead of Wales and Sri Lanka – with 3-0 and 3-1 wins. Thereafter, India dispatched Malaysia 3-0 in the quarterfinals to progress to the semifinals where they will go head-to-head with England. England have had an equally impressive campaign with two played and two wins in group stages followed by a 3-1 win over Canada. The winner will go on to play the gold medal match while the loser will compete in the bronze medal match.
Highlights
INDIA 1-0 ENGLAND
Manika Batra gives India a 1-0 lead in the match. Not the right start but the signs were there of a strong performance. It showed and came to the fore in the subsequent games. Batra wins 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7
India vs England Live
Hello and Good Morning! Lots happening around Gold Coast at the Commonwealth Games. Also in focus are the paddlers as women's table tennis team take on England in the semifinals. The winner will go on to face Singapore for the gold medal match. Earlier today, Singapore blanked Australia 3-0
Madhurika Patkar wins the opening game 11-7 against Tin-Tin Ho
Manika Batra is now in commanding position in this opening match. After that disappointing start, she comes back to win the next two games. 11-7 11-5
What a topsy turvy first game between Manika Batra and Kelly Sibley. The Englishwoman started better and looked to be in command at 4-1 before Batra drew back to make it 7-5. Sibley recovers to win the opening game 11-9
Manika Batra takes on Kelly Sibley in the first match of the semifinal. Strong support for England here and they're quick to stand up and applaud with each point won.
