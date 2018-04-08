CWG 2018 Live, Women’s Table Tennis Live Streaming: India lead England 1-0 in semifinals

CWG 2018 Live: India women’s table tennis team takes on England in the semis. (Source: AP) CWG 2018 Live: India women’s table tennis team takes on England in the semis. (Source: AP)

CWG 2018 Live, Women’s Table Tennis Live Streaming: India women have been flawless in table tennis team event at the Commonwealth Games. India finished top of Group 2 – ahead of Wales and Sri Lanka – with 3-0 and 3-1 wins. Thereafter, India dispatched Malaysia 3-0 in the quarterfinals to progress to the semifinals where they will go head-to-head with England. England have had an equally impressive campaign with two played and two wins in group stages followed by a 3-1 win over Canada. The winner will go on to play the gold medal match while the loser will compete in the bronze medal match.

CWG 2018 Live, Women's Table Tennis Live Streaming: India's women paddlers will go for a medal in the team event but before they do so, India need to beat England to qualify for the gold medal match. A defeat and India head to the bronze medal match.