CWG 2018 Live, India Shooting Qualification and Final Live Streaming: Jitu Rai, Apurvi Chandela, Mehuli Ghosh in action

CWG 2018 Live, India Shooting Qualification and Final Live Streaming: India began their run in shooting at the Commonwealth Games with two CWG qualifying records by Manu Bhaker and Deepak Verma. While Deepak failed to recreate the magic in the final, Bhaker, 16, went on to win India’s first gold medal in shooting in the 10m Air Pistol. Heena Sidhu stood right beside her in the silver medal position. Later, Ravi Kumar won bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle. Saniya Sheikh reached the Skeet final but missed the podium by one shot. (CWG 2018 Day 5 Live)
CWG 2018, India Shooting Qualification and Final Live Streaming: All the action from Gold Coast can be followed on Sony Ten network and streamed on SonyLiv. IndianExpress.com will have all the scores and updates of India’s shooting contingent here.
Highlights
Om Mitharval sets record!
Om Mitharval has matched Omkar Singh's record from 2009 by shooting 584 in the qualifying. He looks certain of finishing top of the qualifying table. In six series he posts: 96, 96, 98, 99, 96, 99
CWG 2018 Live Shooting
Hello and Good Morning! We're up and running in Gold Coast with the 10m Air Pistol Qualification featuring Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval. In men's skeet qualifying, Sheeraz Sheikh, Smit Singh continue their hopes to make the final on the second day.
Om Mitharval and Jitu Rai both qualify for the Men's 10m Air Pistol Final. Mitharval, with 584, has matched the CWG qualifying record. Jitu Rai posts 570 to finish fourth.
Om Mitharval has matched Omkar Singh's record from 2009 by shooting 584 in the qualifying. He looks certain of finishing top of the qualifying table. In six series he posts: 96, 96, 98, 99, 96, 99
Om Mitharval after first five series of shots: 96, 96, 98, 99, 96
Jitu Rai after first four series of shots: 98, 92, 94, 96
Om Mitharval posts 96, 96, 98 and 99 in his first four series and he is looking good to qualify for the final. Jitu Rai in his first three series posts 98, 92 and 94.
After first three series, Om Mitharval posts 96, 96 and 98. Jitu Rai is done with his first two series and he posts 98 and 92. Drops with that average second series of shots
Om Mitharval with 96 and 96 in the first two series of qualifying in the 10m Air Pistol event. Jitu Rai had posted 98 in the first series. Qualification rules dictate that top-8 shooters qualify for the final.
Hello and Good Morning! We're up and running in Gold Coast with the 10m Air Pistol Qualification featuring Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval. In men's skeet qualifying, Sheeraz Sheikh, Smit Singh continue their hopes to make the final on the second day.