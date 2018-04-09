CWG 2018 Live, India Shooting Qualification and Final Live Streaming: Jitu Rai, Apurvi Chandela, Mehuli Ghosh in action

CWG 2018 Live: India shooters will be in action on Day 5 of CWG. (Source: File Photo) CWG 2018 Live: India shooters will be in action on Day 5 of CWG. (Source: File Photo)

CWG 2018 Live, India Shooting Qualification and Final Live Streaming: India began their run in shooting at the Commonwealth Games with two CWG qualifying records by Manu Bhaker and Deepak Verma. While Deepak failed to recreate the magic in the final, Bhaker, 16, went on to win India’s first gold medal in shooting in the 10m Air Pistol. Heena Sidhu stood right beside her in the silver medal position. Later, Ravi Kumar won bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle. Saniya Sheikh reached the Skeet final but missed the podium by one shot. (CWG 2018 Day 5 Live)

CWG 2018, India Shooting Qualification and Final Live Streaming: All the action from Gold Coast can be followed on Sony Ten network and streamed on SonyLiv. IndianExpress.com will have all the scores and updates of India’s shooting contingent here.