CWG 2018 Live, Shooting Qualifying and Final Live Streaming: Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker in action

CWG 2018 Live, Shooting Live: India will begin their campaign in shooting at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker in action in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol with huge hopes from the duo of reaching the qualifying and bagging a medal. Young Bhaker comes into the competition on the back of medal wins at ISSF Junior and Senior World Cups. Also in action on Day 4 of CWG 2018 are Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan in women’s skeet, Smit Singh, Sheeraj Sheikh in men’s skeet and Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar in men’s 10m air rifle.

CWG 2018 Live, Shooting Live Streaming: India’s quest for continued glory from the shooting ranges at Commonwealth Games begins on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 and it will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.