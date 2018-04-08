CWG 2018 Live, Shooting Qualifying and Final Live Streaming: Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker in action

CWG 2018 Live, Shooting Live: India will begin their campaign in shooting at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker in action in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol with huge hopes from the duo of reaching the qualifying and bagging a medal. Young Bhaker comes into the competition on the back of medal wins at ISSF Junior and Senior World Cups. Also in action on Day 4 of CWG 2018 are Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan in women’s skeet, Smit Singh, Sheeraj Sheikh in men’s skeet and Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar in men’s 10m air rifle.
CWG 2018 Live, Shooting Live Streaming: India’s quest for continued glory from the shooting ranges at Commonwealth Games begins on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2018 and it will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.
Highlights
Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualifying
Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu both qualify from Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualifying. Bhaker with shots of 98, 98, 96, 96 for a combined 388 with 10 spot on shots. She qualifies and shatters the qualifying record at Commonwealth Games. Sidhu finishes second in qualifying with 379-6x (94, 96, 93 and 96 in her four series).
CWG 2018 Live
Hello and Good Morning! India have had a fantastic record in shooting at Commonwealth Games. Will that trend continue? We will know today. Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker in action in Women's 10m Air Pistol in highlight event category. Plenty of hopes rest on their shoulders.
Smit Singh has got his qualifying in the Men's Skeet underway. At the moment, he stands on 9 shots and in third's place. But too early to make a call. Worth reminding, the men's skeet qualifying runs for two days.
In Women's Skeet Qualifying, Saniya Sheikh scores 25 in the first round to stand second. Maheshwari Chauhan is right behind with 24. As per the rules, the top six shooters qualify for the finals.
