CWG 2018: Sexual misbehaviour, drinking, stealing — Indian Villagers given a list of don’ts

No violence, sexual misbehaviour, binge drinking, vandalising, stealing or misplacing appliances like kettle from apartments at the Commonwealth Games Village, the chef de mission Vikas Sisodia has said, spelling out a comprehensive list of don’ts for Indian athletes at a meeting with the team managers of 15 disciplines on Saturday.

The unofficial verbal warning followed two separate undertakings that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), 325 athletes and officials have signed, prohibiting them from gambling, including ensuring that even their families don’t bet on them, and from making racial comments.

Athletes and officials can get keys to their apartments at the Games Village only after submitting to the IOA a signed copy of the two forms — the ‘Team India Charter of Good Conduct’, laying down guidelines for the team’s behaviour during the Games; and the ‘Entry and Eligibility Conditions Form’, on the ethical aspects of sport.

The Entry and Eligibility Conditions Form, which has to be signed by the athletes, adds: “I will not bet on myself, other participants from my CGA (Commonwealth Games Association, in this case IOA) or any competitor or opponent (whether to win or lose), I will prevent members of my family or friends from doing so.”

The athletes have also been warned against sharing information about the performances of their rivals and accepting money or gifts to influence their performance. Going beyond the potential threat of match-fixing to addressing bias, it states: “Refrain from any behaviours which are likely to intimidate, offend, insult or humiliate another person based on their sex, disability, race, colour, age, religion, national or ethnic origin.”

Sisodia said these guidelines have been framed in accordance with the rules laid out by the Commonwealth Games Federation. “It is important to maintain decorum on and off the field,” he said.

At the managers’ meeting, the teams were told that if items went missing from any apartment, or were damaged, they would have to pay the fine and not the IOA. On Saturday, when the wrestling team checked into the rooms previously occupied by the basketball teams, three kettles were missing. It would have meant a fine of Au$60 (Au$ 20 per kettle). Eventually, they found it tucked deep in one of the shelves of a cupboard.

“The fine for a missing towel is Au$10 while if they lose a key, we have to shell out Au$5 for a duplicate one,” an IOA official said. “By the time the Games end, we might end up paying a fine of around Au$200. But if any expensive item goes missing or is damaged, the concerned team will have to pay for it.”

There have been instances in the past where heavy equipment inside the village has been damaged, although there hasn’t been an incident involving Indians. Most famously, the Australian team allegedly threw a washing machine from an upper story of their apartment.

Indians, however, have been accused of other things. At the 2014 Commonwealth Games, IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta was arrested by the Glasgow police for driving without a licence and under the influence of alcohol. At the same edition, wrestling referee Virender Malik was accused of sexual assault by an employee of the hotel where he was staying. Both were produced in a Glasgow court but were eventually let off because of lack of evidence.

The IOA has warned the contingent members against any such misbehaviour this time. “While our athletes are generally very well-behaved, this is a precautionary measure. After all, the reputation of our country is at stake,” Sisodia said.

