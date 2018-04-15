Presents Sunday Eye

CWG 2018 India Medals Tally: India better Glasgow medal haul in Gold Coast

CWG 2018 India Medal Tally: India finish the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with 65 medals - 26 gold, 19 silver and 20 bronze.

April 15, 2018
India's contingent at CWG opening ceremony in Gold Coast India finish Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with a total of 66 medals. (Source: PTI)
India have breached their medal tally from Glasgow four years back with action unfolding on the final day of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. In Glasgow in 2014, India had won 64 medals – 15 gold, 30 silver and 19 bronze. This time around, though, India are well past the mark in terms of gold medals with 26 already assured with badminton men’s doubles yet to be ascertained. However, this won’t beat India’s previous second best haul of 69 medals in Manchester in 2002. India had won the maximum medals in New Delhi in 2010 when a massive 600-plus strong members competed under the tricolour to bag 101 medals.

Most of India’s medals came from the shooting range (16) wth gold medals for Jitu Rai, Anish Bhanwala, Sanjeev Rajput, Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Tejaswini Sawant, Shreyasi Singh; silver medals for Sidhu, Mehuli Ghosh, Anjum Moudgil, Sawant; bronze medals for Om Mitharwal (two medals), Ravi Kumar, Ankur Mittal and Apurvi Chandela. After shooting, wrestling (12) contributed the most to India’s medal tally in the state of Queensland, Australia. It was followed by boxing and weightlifting (9) where India had made 12 and 16 entries each for an exemplary conversion rate.

India are destined to finish third in the medal tally – behind Australia and England with the host country winning 195 medals and England taking home 130 medals. The top 10 in the medals tally is rounded off with Canada (4th; 82 medals), New Zealand (5th; 44 medals), South Africa (6th; 37 medals), Wales (7th; 36 medals), Scotland (8th; 44 medals), Nigeria (9th; 24 medals) and Cyprus (10th; 14 medals).

CWG 2018 Medal Tally:

COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
Australia 78 57 59 194
England 43 43 44 130
India 26 19 20 65
Canada 15 39 27 81
New Zealand 13 16 15 44
South Africa 13 11 13 37
Wales 10 12 14 36
Scotland 9 13 22 44
Nigeria 9 8 6 23
Cyprus 8 1 5 14

India won 34 medals courtesy male athletes, 28 from female athletes and 3 medals came in team events (badminton, table tennis and squash).

CWG 2018 Medal Tally

