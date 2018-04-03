CWG 2018: India boxing team doctor reprimanded for needle infringement

India boxing team doctor has been reprimanded by CWG Federation. (Source: Reuters) India boxing team doctor has been reprimanded by CWG Federation. (Source: Reuters)

India’s embarrassment even before the opening ceremony at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast was partially avoided when the boxing team were let off after syringes were found near the common room. Indian boxing team doctor Amol Patil has been issued with a “strong written reprimand” in the aftermath of the investigation by the authorities. Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) confirmed that he had carried out a vitamin injection on an athlete. CGF Federation Court further ruled that there had been a breach of the no-needle policy but they were happy with the explanation provided by Patil.

The Court, however, warned Patil to “immediately familiarise himself” with CGF policies to “avoid a recurrence of further breaches”. The CGF further said that the copy of the letter should also be sent to the entire Indian team to ensure rest of the delegation follow the rules during the Games that start on April 4 and run till April 15.

The disciplinary body in its findings said Patil had breached the regulations by leaving the needle in the room while he went to thr polyclinic to find a bind to dispose of the sharp syringes. “Under the no needle policy, needles are required to be stored in a central secured location, access to which is restricted to authorised medical personnel of the Commonwealth Games Association delegation,” the CGF said in a statement. “The needles in question were not disposed of until he had made two trips to the polyclinic.”

Patil, meanwhile, was cleared of violating the second part of the policy as the body found that he had satisfied the requirement of the injection declaration form which was done so by email.

“While the doctor did not file the form as required by the policy following the investigation into the discovery of the needles, and after due enquiry, he complied with the direction of the Medical Commission and emailed information which, in the Court’s view, is substantially similar to the information required,” the CGF statement added.

The Indian team were summoned to a hearing in front of the Court on Tuesday morning. It transpired after the CGF Medical Commission had confirmed they had broken the no needle policy in operation at the Games.

