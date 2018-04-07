CWG 2018: India beat Mauritius to qualify for mixed-team badminton semifinal

CWG 2018: Kidambi Srikanth continued his supreme form against Mauritius. (PTI) CWG 2018: Kidambi Srikanth continued his supreme form against Mauritius. (PTI)

Indian shuttlers on Saturday displayed another powerful performance to triumph 3-0 against Mauritius in mixed-team badminton event on the third day of the Commonwealth Games 2018. With the dominant victory, India qualified to the semifinals of the event on Sunday, where they will clash against Singapore to secure a berth in the final.

India’s brilliant performance in the quarter started with Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty making a quick work of Mauritius’ Aatish Lubah and Christopher Jean Paul in Men’s doubles. The Indian pair took a total of 26 minutes to dispose of their opponents by 21-12, 21-3 to give their side a 1-0 lead.

After a dominant performance from the men, the women duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy defeated Aurelie Allet and Nicki Chan-Lam in just 21 minutes by 21-8, 21-7 in women’s doubles. The win gave India a 2-0 lead against their opponents. World No. 2 shuttler Kidambi Srikanth clashed against Georges Julien Paul in Men’s Singles and picked up a 21-12, 21-14 win in straight games. The Indian took 29 minutes to beat the Mauritius duo and picked up the third victory, as India maintained their unbeaten streak in the tournament so far.

With the unassailable lead of 3-0, Saina Nehwal was not required to compete against Kate Foo Kune in Women’s Singles competition, while Satwik Rankireddy and N Sikki Reddy were also not required to return to face Georges Julien Paul and Aurelie Allet in mixed-doubles competition.

Earlier, India had defeated Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Scotland by 5-0 in group stages to make it to the quarterfinals. The team maintains their unbeaten streak on their way to semifinal stages. Meanwhile, Singapore also defeated Australia 3-0 in the quarters to secure the semis berth against India.

