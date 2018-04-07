Presents Latest News

CWG 2018: Controversial end to India’s hockey clash against Pakistan draws Twitterati’s ire

India vs Pakistan CWG 2018: The Men's Hockey game between India and Pakistan ended in a dramatic finish after Pakistan went on to score in the last second from a controversial penalty corner.

April 7, 2018
India and Pakistan clashed in hockey at CWG 2018 India and Pakistan’s hockey clash at Gold Coast saw a dramatic ending. (AP)
Pakistan held India to a 2-2 draw after the latter fumbled a two-goal cushion and conceded in the last play of the game in the Men’s Hockey opening game of Pool B. In what appeared to be a scene straight from some high-octane sports drama, Pakistan went on to score in the very last second after the men in green were awarded a controversial penalty corner. Ali Mubashar slammed the ball into the nets low and hard, and Indian goalkeeper P Sreejesh, who was in terrific form, could not dive to his right in time to make the save.

With 7 seconds to go, Pakistan received a penalty corner which was saved by Sreejesh. But the side appealed for a review, claiming there was a foot involved from an Indian defender. Even though the replays could not verify the claim, the decision was given in Pakistan’s favour by the referee, and they made the most of the decision.

The referee’s decision received massive flak from the Twitterati.

India started the game in spectacular fashion as they raced away to a two-goal lead before halftime.  The first goal saw Dilpreet Singh hammer the ball into the nets after receiving a pass from SV Sunil. Harmanpreet Singh doubled India’s lead in the second quarter after converting a penalty corner. Pakistan found a way to come back into the match in the third quarter, with Muhammad Irfan Jr finding the back of the net.

