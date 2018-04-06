CWG 2018: Mirabai Chanu and Sanjita Chanu to get Rs 15 lakh each from Manipur government

Cash prizes of Rs 15, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 8 lakh would be awarded to all the players of the state who win gold, silver and bronze medals respectively at the ongoing CWG as per government rule. (Source: PTI/AP) Cash prizes of Rs 15, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 8 lakh would be awarded to all the players of the state who win gold, silver and bronze medals respectively at the ongoing CWG as per government rule. (Source: PTI/AP)

By Leivon Jimmy

Manipur government on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh each for weightlifters Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu on winning gold medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast, Australia.

Sanjita Chanu won a second gold for India in the 53 kg category of women’s weightlifting event on Friday. This is the second time she has won gold at the CWG, having previously won at Glasgow 2014 in the 48 kg category.

Born on January 2, 1994, the 24-year-old weightlifter has been playing the sport of weightlifting since 2006. She won gold at the Senior National Championship in 2009 before grabbing a bronze Medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in 2011. In 2012, she again won gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

Mirabai Chanu won the first gold for India in the 48 kg category of women’s weightlifting event at Gold Coast, breaking her own and Games records on Thursday. Chanu has been representing India in different international events since 2014 in the 48 kg category. She has won the World Championships title and multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Mirabai won silver in the women’s 48 kg weight class in Glasgow 2014. The big break in her sporting career came in 2017, when she won the gold at World Weightlifting Championships held in Anaheim, United States.

In recognition of this feat, she was feted by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh by presenting her with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. Mirabai was also awarded the Padmashri by the Government of India for her contributions to the sport in 2018.

As per Government rule, cash prizes of Rs. 15, Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh would be awarded to all the players of the state who win gold, silver and bronze medals respectively in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

