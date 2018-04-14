CWG 2018: England beat India 6-0 to claim bronze medal

It is the third consecutive time that the Indian women’s hockey team come back empty handed from the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Reuters) It is the third consecutive time that the Indian women’s hockey team come back empty handed from the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Reuters)

A stunning defensive collapse in the last five minutes led to India losing their bronze medal match 6-0 to England. India had five penalty corners but could convert non of them. This means that the Indian women’s hockey team come back from a Commonwealth Games empty-handed a third consecutive time. The last medal they have won at the Games is silver in Melbourne 2006.

The match was played mostly on an even keel, with India actually getting off to a positive start and earning a penalty corner in the eighth minute but that only led to Vandana Kataria getting hit on the head by the ball after it rebounded off the England goalkeeper. Vandana had to be led off the field and after that, England took control. Despite that, India held England off till the end of the first quarter. India made a number of inroads in the second quarter but lacked a clinical touch in the D. England went on to score in the second quarter with Hollie Pearne-Webb converting a penalty corner.

Vandana returned with a bandaged head in the second half and made an instant imapact, winning three back to back penalty corners. None of them were converted, though as the England defence stood strong. With just two minutes remaining in the match, Sophie Bray doubled the lead with a stunning reverse hit from the edge of the D.

India had no choice but to go all out and succeeded in getting another penalty corner in the first minute of the final quarter but conversion remained an issue. Sophie, though, was yet again bang on target as she consolidated her team’s lead. Sophie trapped the ball which came from Hanah Martin’s stick and beat three Indian defenders to slam it home. Laura Unsworth, Sophie and Danson then put it beyond India by pumping in three quick goals.

