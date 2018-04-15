CWG 2018: Defending champions Dipika Pallikal-Joshna Chinappa settle for women’s doubles silver

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal won the women’s doubles silver. (Source: Twitter) Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal won the women’s doubles silver. (Source: Twitter)

India ended their Commonwealth Games campaign in squash with two silver medals after Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa went down fighting in the women’s doubles final on Sunday.

Pallikal and Chinappa, who had won a historic gold in Glasgow Games four years ago, fell short against the New Zealand combine of Joelle King and Amanda-Landers Murphy losing 9-11, 8-11 in the title clash.

“It’s great that we could be in the finals, we had a great chance to win. The New Zealanders played really well, we had a few bad calls. It’s disappointing, but it happens, that’s sport,” Chinappa said.

“We still managed to get a silver four years later (2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallists).”

The Indians were visibly upset with some of the calls taken by the referees.

Pallikal had also questioned the quality of refereeing in the mixed doubles final yesterday when she and Saurav Ghosal lost to Australia’s Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley to settle for silver.

“There were some shocking calls as usual, those calls changed the match. They need to be looked at. If they don’t, then the game doesn’t grow,” Pallikal said.

“It’s sad to see, the players and game are growing, but the officials they’re not growing at all. It’s harsh for us players.”

Going by the number of medals, it was India’s best ever performance at the Games ever since the sport was introduced way back in 1998.

The gold won by Pallikal and Chinappa in 2014 was India’s first ever squash medal at the Games.

India did not win a medal across four editions from 1998 to 2010.

