CWG 2018: Dinesh Karthik proud to support wife Dipika Pallikal in quest for Commonwealth Games glory

Among the sports couples in the country, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal are one of the ‘power couples’. The cricketer-squash player combination won’t quite get the shutterbug treatment that the likes of say another power couple in Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma would but it is safe to say that both are happy in each others’ company – as DK’s latest Instagram picture showed.

Even as the cricketer readies himself for the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, he bid adieu to Dipika who boarded the long flight to Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games which begin on April 4. DK made the headlines with his smash-and-grab knock in the final of the Nidahas Trohy in Sri Lanka to deny Bangladesh the title. Pallikal, meanwhile, is focused on the events Down Under with an eye on getting gold for the country.

On Sunday, Pallikal boarded the flight for Gold Coast, on the Eastern part of Australia, to be part of the 200-plus strong Indian contingent with the opening ceremony on Wednesday. Karthik wrote an emotional post on social media to express how much it means to him to support Pallikal as she chases glory for the country.

“To be able to support my wife to achieve her goals is everything to me! 4 years back we both got on a plane heading home wd a Gold medal from the Commonwealth games , today as she lands for yet another commonwealth games after 4 long years of hardwork , I can only hope that she has a time of her life in Gold Coast,” Karthik wrote in a lengthy post.

“These 4 years have been tough , she’s worked hard , lived out of a suit case for many months , looked after our home, supported me through everything and yet never once complained about anything. For me to be able to support her is she has a time of her life in Gold Coast. Good Luck. Make some memories and more importantly enjoy each moment. Good luck again to our whole Indian contingent and all the participants as well,” wrote Karthik.

Just a few weeks back, the roles had reversed in appreciating the achievement between the duo. As Karthik struck the winning runs against Bangladesh, Pallikal took to social media to applaud her husband with an image of raking in the applause of the Colombo crowd and a caption, “#proudwife”.

