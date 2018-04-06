CWG 2018: Deepak Lather becomes India’s youngest weightlifting medallist

CWG 2018: Deepak Lather (R) won the bronze medal in men’s weightlifting. (AP Photo) CWG 2018: Deepak Lather (R) won the bronze medal in men’s weightlifting. (AP Photo)

Deepak Lather became India’s youngest weightlifter to win a Commonwealth Games medal after he won the bronze medal in men’s 69kg weight category at CWG 2018 in Gold Coast on Friday. Hailing from Haryana, the 18-year-old lifted a total of 295kg (136kg+159kg) to finish third. CWG 2018 Day 2 Live Updates

Competing in his maiden Commonwealth Games, Deepak lifted a total of 136kg in snatch and 159kg, a new personal best, in clean and jerk. Vaipava Ioane threatened to go past Deepak but he failed in his final two lifts and finished with 292kg.

A native of Jind district in Haryana, Deepak won the fourth medal for India at CWG 2018 and all four medals for come in weightlifting. P Gururaja, Mirabai Chanu and Sanjita Chanu are the three other medallist for India. While both Chanus won gold medals, Gururaja won a silver medal in the men’s 56kg category.

Deepak trains at the Army Sports Institute in Pune and had won the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Championships in Gold Coast last year. A national champion in 62kg after breaking the national record, Deepak is the youngest Indian weightlifter to break a national record. He was 15 when he achieved the feat in 2016.

