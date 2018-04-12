CWG 2018 Day 9 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra starts campaign as boxers aim for medals

After a great day for wrestling, India enter Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast on Friday in hope of more medals. In highlights of the day, boxers Vikas Krishnan, Manoj Kumar, Satish Kumar, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Naman Tanwar, Manish Kaushik, Gaurav Solanki, Amit will fight for a medal in the semifinals of their respective categories. Indian shuttlers will carry forward their campaign as they play quarterfinals while the Indian hockey team faces New Zealand in the semifinals. In other games, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra also starts his CWG campaign on Day 9. The current medal-tally for India stands at 31 which includes 14 golds. Here is the entire schedule for Day 9 that will see Indian participation:
CWG 2018 Day 9 Schedule for India:
Athlete: Anish, Neeraj Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification – Stage 2)
Time: 4.00 HRS IST
Athlete: Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shankar Shetty
Event: Table Tennis(Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal 3)
Time: 5.00 HRS IST
Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal 1)
Time: 5.00 HRS IST
Athlete: Neeraj Chopra
Event: Athletics (Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round – Gorup A)
Time: 5.30 HRS IST
Athlete: Purnima Hembram
Event: Athletics (Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump)
Time: 6.00 HRS IST
Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Mouma Das
Event: Table Tennis(Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 2)
Time: 6.10 HRS IST
Athlete: Sanil Shankar Shetty-Madhurika Patkar
Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 3)
Time: 6.10 HRS IST
Athlete: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra
Event: Athletics (Miexd Doubles Quarterfinal 4)
Time: 6.10 HRS IST
Athlete: Bajrang
Event: Wrestling (Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Final)
Time: 6.10 HRS IST
Athlete: Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa
Event: Badminton (Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal)
Time: 6.30 HRS IST
Athlete: Divya Kakran
Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 68kg Group B)
Time: 6.30 HRS IST
Athlete: Vipin Kashana
Event: Athletics (Men’s Freestyle 97g 1/4 Final)
Time: 6.40 HRS IST
Athlete: Khatri Mausam
Event: Wrestling (Men’s Freestyle 97kg 1/4 Final)
Time: 6.50 HRS IST
Athlete: Pooja Dhanda
Event: Wrestling (Women’s Single Quarterfinal)
Time: 6.50 HRS IST
Athlete: Ruthvika Gadde
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Quarterfinal)
Time: 6.50 HRS IST
Athlete: Divya Kakran
Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 68kg Group B)
Time: 7.00 HRS IST
Athlete: Johnson Jinson
Event: Athletics (Men’s 1500 Round 1 – Heat 2)
Time: 7.16 HRS IST
Athlete: Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Doubles Semifinal 1)
Time: 7.20 HRS IST
Athlete: Manika Batra-Das Mouma
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Doubles Semifinal 2)
Time: 7.20 HRS IST
Athlete: Pooja Dhanda
Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 57kg Group B)
Time: 7.25 HRS IST
Athlete: Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty
Event: Badminton (Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal)
Time: 7.30 HRS IST
India
Event: Athletics (Men’s 4*400m Relay Round 1 – Heat 2)
Time: 7.45 HRS IST
Athlete: Purnima Hembram
Event: Athletics (Women’s Heptathlon Javenlin Throw)
Time: 7.55 HRS IST
Athlete: Harmeet Desai
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal 1)
Time: 7.55 HRS IST
Athlete: Srikanth Kidambi
Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal)
Time: 8.00 HRS IST
Athlete: Sharath Achanta
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal 2)
Time: 8.40 HRS IST
Athlete: Amit
Event: Boxing (Men’s 46-49kg Semifinal 2)
Time: 8.47 HRS IST
Athlete: Saina Nehwal
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Quarterfinal)
Time: 9.00 HRS IST
Athlete: Gaurav Solanki
Event: Boxing (Men’s 52kg Semifinal 1)
Time: 9.02 HRS IST
Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal
Event: Squash (Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal)
Time: 9.30 HRS IST
Athlete: Manish Kaushik
Event: Boxing (Men’s 60kg Semifinal 1)
Time: 9.32 HRS IST
Athlete: Naman Tanwar
Event: Boxing (Men’s 91kg Semifinal 1)
Time: 10.32 HRS IST
Athlete: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal 4)
Time: 12.00 HRS IST
Athlete: Pranaav Chopra-Sikki Reddy
Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal)
Time: 13.00 HRS IST
Athlete: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal
Event: Squash (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)
Time: 13.30 HRS IST
Athlete: PV Sindhu
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Quarterfinal)
Time: 13.30 HRS IST
India vs New Zealand
Event: Hockey (Men Semifinal)
Time: 15.00 HRS IST
Athlete: Vikram Malhotra-Ramit Tandon
Event: Squash (Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal)
Time: 15.00 HRS IST
Athlete: Hussamuddin Mohammed
Event: Boxing (Men’s 56kg Semifinal 2)
Time: 15.17 HRS IST
Athlete: HS Prannoy
Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal)
Time: 15.20 HRS IST
Athlete: Satwik Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa
Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal)
Time: 15.30 HRS IST
Athlete: Manoj Kumar
Event: Boxing (Men’s 69kg semifinal 2)
Time: 15.47 HRS IST
Athlete: Vikas Krishnan
Event: Boxing (Men’s 75kg semifinal 1)
Time: 16.02 HRS IST
Athlete: Satish Kumar
Event: Boxing (Men’s +91kg semifinal 1)
Time: 17.02 HRS IST
