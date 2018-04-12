Presents Latest News

CWG 2018 Day 9 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra starts campaign as boxers aim for medals

India enter Day 9 of Commonwealth Games 2018 in hope of more medals as Vikas Krishnan, Manish Kaushik, Gaurav Solanki play semifinals of their respective categories.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: April 12, 2018 7:46:25 pm
gaurav solanki India’s Gaurav Solanki will fight in the semifinal of Men’s 52kg on Day 9. (Source: PTI)
Related News

After a great day for wrestling, India enter Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast on Friday in hope of more medals. In highlights of the day, boxers Vikas Krishnan, Manoj Kumar, Satish Kumar, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Naman Tanwar, Manish Kaushik, Gaurav Solanki, Amit will fight for a medal in the semifinals of their respective categories. Indian shuttlers will carry forward their campaign as they play quarterfinals while the Indian hockey team faces New Zealand in the semifinals. In other games, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra also starts his CWG campaign on Day 9. The current medal-tally for India stands at 31 which includes 14 golds. Here is the entire schedule for Day 9 that will see Indian participation:

CWG 2018 Day 9 Schedule for India: 

Athlete: Anish, Neeraj Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification – Stage 2)
Time: 4.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shankar Shetty
Event: Table Tennis(Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal 3)
Time: 5.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal 1)
Time: 5.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Neeraj Chopra
Event: Athletics (Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round – Gorup A)
Time: 5.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Purnima Hembram
Event: Athletics (Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump)
Time: 6.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Mouma Das
Event: Table Tennis(Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 2)
Time: 6.10 HRS IST

Athlete: Sanil Shankar Shetty-Madhurika Patkar
Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 3)
Time: 6.10 HRS IST

Athlete: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra
Event: Athletics (Miexd Doubles Quarterfinal 4)
Time: 6.10 HRS IST

Athlete: Bajrang
Event: Wrestling (Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Final)
Time: 6.10 HRS IST

Athlete: Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa
Event: Badminton (Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal)
Time: 6.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Divya Kakran
Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 68kg Group B)
Time: 6.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Vipin Kashana
Event: Athletics (Men’s Freestyle 97g 1/4 Final)
Time: 6.40 HRS IST

Athlete: Khatri Mausam
Event: Wrestling (Men’s Freestyle 97kg 1/4 Final)
Time: 6.50 HRS IST

Athlete: Pooja Dhanda
Event: Wrestling (Women’s Single Quarterfinal)
Time: 6.50 HRS IST

Athlete: Ruthvika Gadde
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Quarterfinal)
Time: 6.50 HRS IST

Athlete: Divya Kakran
Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 68kg Group B)
Time: 7.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Johnson Jinson
Event: Athletics (Men’s 1500 Round 1 – Heat 2)
Time: 7.16 HRS IST

Athlete: Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Doubles Semifinal 1)
Time: 7.20 HRS IST

Athlete: Manika Batra-Das Mouma
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Doubles Semifinal 2)
Time: 7.20 HRS IST

Athlete: Pooja Dhanda
Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 57kg Group B)
Time: 7.25 HRS IST

Athlete: Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty
Event: Badminton (Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal)
Time: 7.30 HRS IST

India
Event: Athletics (Men’s 4*400m Relay Round 1 – Heat 2)
Time: 7.45 HRS IST

Athlete: Purnima Hembram
Event: Athletics (Women’s Heptathlon Javenlin Throw)
Time: 7.55 HRS IST

Athlete: Harmeet Desai
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal 1)
Time: 7.55 HRS IST

Athlete: Srikanth Kidambi
Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal)
Time: 8.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal 2)
Time: 8.40 HRS IST

Athlete: Amit
Event: Boxing (Men’s 46-49kg Semifinal 2)
Time: 8.47 HRS IST

Athlete: Saina Nehwal
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Quarterfinal)
Time: 9.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Gaurav Solanki
Event: Boxing (Men’s 52kg Semifinal 1)
Time: 9.02 HRS IST

Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal
Event: Squash (Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal)
Time: 9.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Manish Kaushik
Event: Boxing (Men’s 60kg Semifinal 1)
Time: 9.32 HRS IST

Athlete: Naman Tanwar
Event: Boxing (Men’s 91kg Semifinal 1)
Time: 10.32 HRS IST

Athlete: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal 4)
Time: 12.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Pranaav Chopra-Sikki Reddy
Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal)
Time: 13.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal
Event: Squash (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)
Time: 13.30 HRS IST

Athlete: PV Sindhu
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Quarterfinal)
Time: 13.30 HRS IST

India vs New Zealand
Event: Hockey (Men Semifinal)
Time: 15.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Vikram Malhotra-Ramit Tandon
Event: Squash (Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal)
Time: 15.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Hussamuddin Mohammed
Event: Boxing (Men’s 56kg Semifinal 2)
Time: 15.17 HRS IST

Athlete: HS Prannoy
Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal)
Time: 15.20 HRS IST

Athlete: Satwik Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa
Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal)
Time: 15.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Manoj Kumar
Event: Boxing (Men’s 69kg semifinal 2)
Time: 15.47 HRS IST

Athlete: Vikas Krishnan
Event: Boxing (Men’s 75kg semifinal 1)
Time: 16.02 HRS IST

Athlete: Satish Kumar
Event: Boxing (Men’s +91kg semifinal 1)
Time: 17.02 HRS IST

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read

Best of Express

“How can the authorities deny accreditation to the father after going there. They could have done that at the start only.” 