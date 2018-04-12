CWG 2018 Day 9 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra starts campaign as boxers aim for medals

India’s Gaurav Solanki will fight in the semifinal of Men’s 52kg on Day 9. (Source: PTI) India’s Gaurav Solanki will fight in the semifinal of Men’s 52kg on Day 9. (Source: PTI)

After a great day for wrestling, India enter Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast on Friday in hope of more medals. In highlights of the day, boxers Vikas Krishnan, Manoj Kumar, Satish Kumar, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Naman Tanwar, Manish Kaushik, Gaurav Solanki, Amit will fight for a medal in the semifinals of their respective categories. Indian shuttlers will carry forward their campaign as they play quarterfinals while the Indian hockey team faces New Zealand in the semifinals. In other games, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra also starts his CWG campaign on Day 9. The current medal-tally for India stands at 31 which includes 14 golds. Here is the entire schedule for Day 9 that will see Indian participation:

CWG 2018 Day 9 Schedule for India:

Athlete: Anish, Neeraj Kumar

Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification – Stage 2)

Time: 4.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shankar Shetty

Event: Table Tennis(Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal 3)

Time: 5.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal 1)

Time: 5.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Neeraj Chopra

Event: Athletics (Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round – Gorup A)

Time: 5.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Purnima Hembram

Event: Athletics (Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump)

Time: 6.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Mouma Das

Event: Table Tennis(Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 2)

Time: 6.10 HRS IST

Athlete: Sanil Shankar Shetty-Madhurika Patkar

Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 3)

Time: 6.10 HRS IST

Athlete: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra

Event: Athletics (Miexd Doubles Quarterfinal 4)

Time: 6.10 HRS IST

Athlete: Bajrang

Event: Wrestling (Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Final)

Time: 6.10 HRS IST

Athlete: Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa

Event: Badminton (Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal)

Time: 6.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Divya Kakran

Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 68kg Group B)

Time: 6.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Vipin Kashana

Event: Athletics (Men’s Freestyle 97g 1/4 Final)

Time: 6.40 HRS IST

Athlete: Khatri Mausam

Event: Wrestling (Men’s Freestyle 97kg 1/4 Final)

Time: 6.50 HRS IST

Athlete: Pooja Dhanda

Event: Wrestling (Women’s Single Quarterfinal)

Time: 6.50 HRS IST

Athlete: Ruthvika Gadde

Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Quarterfinal)

Time: 6.50 HRS IST

Athlete: Divya Kakran

Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 68kg Group B)

Time: 7.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Johnson Jinson

Event: Athletics (Men’s 1500 Round 1 – Heat 2)

Time: 7.16 HRS IST

Athlete: Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Doubles Semifinal 1)

Time: 7.20 HRS IST

Athlete: Manika Batra-Das Mouma

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Doubles Semifinal 2)

Time: 7.20 HRS IST

Athlete: Pooja Dhanda

Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 57kg Group B)

Time: 7.25 HRS IST

Athlete: Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

Event: Badminton (Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal)

Time: 7.30 HRS IST

India

Event: Athletics (Men’s 4*400m Relay Round 1 – Heat 2)

Time: 7.45 HRS IST

Athlete: Purnima Hembram

Event: Athletics (Women’s Heptathlon Javenlin Throw)

Time: 7.55 HRS IST

Athlete: Harmeet Desai

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal 1)

Time: 7.55 HRS IST

Athlete: Srikanth Kidambi

Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal)

Time: 8.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal 2)

Time: 8.40 HRS IST

Athlete: Amit

Event: Boxing (Men’s 46-49kg Semifinal 2)

Time: 8.47 HRS IST

Athlete: Saina Nehwal

Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Quarterfinal)

Time: 9.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Gaurav Solanki

Event: Boxing (Men’s 52kg Semifinal 1)

Time: 9.02 HRS IST

Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal

Event: Squash (Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal)

Time: 9.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Manish Kaushik

Event: Boxing (Men’s 60kg Semifinal 1)

Time: 9.32 HRS IST

Athlete: Naman Tanwar

Event: Boxing (Men’s 91kg Semifinal 1)

Time: 10.32 HRS IST

Athlete: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal 4)

Time: 12.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Pranaav Chopra-Sikki Reddy

Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal)

Time: 13.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal

Event: Squash (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)

Time: 13.30 HRS IST

Athlete: PV Sindhu

Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Quarterfinal)

Time: 13.30 HRS IST

India vs New Zealand

Event: Hockey (Men Semifinal)

Time: 15.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Vikram Malhotra-Ramit Tandon

Event: Squash (Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal)

Time: 15.00 HRS IST

Athlete: Hussamuddin Mohammed

Event: Boxing (Men’s 56kg Semifinal 2)

Time: 15.17 HRS IST

Athlete: HS Prannoy

Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Quarterfinal)

Time: 15.20 HRS IST

Athlete: Satwik Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa

Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal)

Time: 15.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Manoj Kumar

Event: Boxing (Men’s 69kg semifinal 2)

Time: 15.47 HRS IST

Athlete: Vikas Krishnan

Event: Boxing (Men’s 75kg semifinal 1)

Time: 16.02 HRS IST

Athlete: Satish Kumar

Event: Boxing (Men’s +91kg semifinal 1)

Time: 17.02 HRS IST

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd