CWG 2018, Day 9 highlights: Shooters break records, Bajrang Punia bags gold

Day 9 at the Commonwealth Games 2018 began on a disappointing note with news of two Indian athletes — Rakesh Babu, KT Irfan — being sent home for breaching the ‘no-needle’ policy, but it turned out to be India’s best day yet in terms of medals. Indian athletes bagged as many as 11 medals to increase its overall medal tally to 42 medals: 17 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze medals. Grappler Bajrang Punia secured the gold for India after defeating Wales’ Kane Charig comprehensively in the men’s 65kg category. Such was his dominance that he won all his bouts on technical superiority. Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Mouma Das won India’s first ever silver medal for in women’s doubles category. The duo had to settle for a silver after losing the final to defending champions Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu.

However, shooter Anish Bhanwala, 15-years-old, created history when he became India’s youngest ever gold medal winner in the Commonwealth Games. Bhanwala broke the Commonwealth Games record as he bagged the gold in men’s 25m Rapid Fire. But that was not it as Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil also won gold and silver respectively in the Women’s 50m Rifle. Enroute to her phenomenal effort, Sawant broke the CWG record with a total score of 457.9.

Elsewhere, India’s boxers had a great outing in the ring as five of them entered the final. Vikas Krishan (75kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg) , Amit Panghal (49kg), Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) progressed with ease. Meanwhile, the trio of Naman Tanwar (91kg), Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) had to setlle for a bronze. Manoj Kumar looked impressive at the start but lost his bout to Pat McCormack (England) in men’s 69 kg semi-final.

In Badminton, Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa advanced to the mixed doubles semi-final. World number one, Kidambi Srikanth also made his way to the semi-finals with a convincing win over Singapore’s Ryan Ng Zin. In athletics India qualified for the finals of men’s 4 x 400m. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra also progressed through to the last round.

However, the ended with dissapointment as India went down 3-2 in the semifinal clash against New Zealand. Despite their hard pressing, the men in blue failed to breakthrough the Kiwi defence in the last quarter of the match. But it is not the end of the road for India as they will have a shot at the bronze medal on Saturday. In the women’s doubles bronze match (TT), Sutirtha Mukherjee/Pooja Sahasrabudhe lost 1-3. In squash, Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon made an exit after crashing out.

