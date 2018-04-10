CWG 2018 Day 7 Schedule: Jitu Rai, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, Tejaswin Shankar headline Day 7

Pistol shooter Heena Sidhu shone the brightest with a gold and a Games record, while para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary put behind a dope-tainted past to claim a surprise bronze as the Indian juggernaut slowed down a bit after five days of gold rush at the Commonwealth Games. In the women’s 400m women’s semifinals, the 18-year-old Hima qualified for the final with a personal best of 51.53 seconds. Medal hopes will once again hinge on shooters on Wednesday when Jitu Rai takes aim in the 50m pistol event, having already claimed the 10m gold. Boxing star Mary Kom would be aiming to enter the finals, while star shuttler Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu will begin their quest for individual medals after the mixed team gold.
India Day 7 schedule:
Athlete: Krishna Xalxo
Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Singles Section A – Round 5)
Time: 4.30 AM IST
India vs South Africa
Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 4)
Time: 4.30 AM IST
Athlete: Maitreyee Sarkar
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 1)
Time: 6.10 AM IST
Athlete: Vaishnavi Sutar
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 2)
Time: 6.10 AM IST
Athlete: Vikram Malhotra-Ramit Tandon
Event: Squash (Men’s Doubles Pool F)
Time: 6.30 AM IST
Athlete: Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s doubles Round of 32)
Time: 7.20 AM IST
Athlete: MC Mary Kom
Event: Boxing (Women’s 45-48g Semifinal 1)
Time: 7.32 AM IST
Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles ROund of 32)
Time: 7.55 AM IST
Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal
Event: Squash (Women’s Doubles Pool C)
Time: 8.00 AM IST
Athlete: Sarita Devi
Event: Boxing (Women’s 60kg Quarterfinal 1)
Time: 8.02 AM IST
Athlete: Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shankar Shetty
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles Round of 32)
Time: 8.30 AM IST
Athlete: Gaurav Solanki
Event: Boxing (Men’s 52kg quarterfinal 1)
Time: 9.02 AM IST
Athlete: Pooja Sahasrabudhe-Harmeet Desai
Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)
Time: 9.05 AM IST
Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Mouma Das
Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)
Time: 9.05 AM IST
Athlete: Vikas Krishan
Event: Boxing (Men’s 75kg Quaterfinal 1)
Time: 10.02 AM IST
India vs Canada
Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Triples Section A – Round 5)
Time: 11.31 AM IST
Athlete: India vs Australia
Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Fours Section B – Round 3)
Time: 11.31 AM IST
Athlete: Sanil Shankar Shetty-Madhurika Patkar
Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)
Time: 12.00 PM IST
Athlete: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra
Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)
Time: 12.00 PM IST
Athlete: Saina Nehwal
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 12.05 PM IST
Athlete: Harmeet Desai
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Round of 64)
Time: 12.45 PM IST
Athlete: Sharath Achanta
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Round of 64)
Time: 12.45 PM IST
Athlete: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Round of 64)
Time: 12.45 PM IST
Athlete: Kidambi Srikanth
Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 13.00 PM IST
Athlete: Madhurika Patkar
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 13.30 PM IST
Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal
Event: Squash (Women’s Doubles Pool C)
Time: 13.30 PM IST
Athlete: PV Sindhu
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 13.40 PM IST
Athlete: Ruthvika Gadde
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 13.45 PM IST
Athlete: Pinki Rani
Event: Boxing (Women’s 51g Quarterfinal 2)
Time: 14.02 PM IST
Athlete: Manika Batra
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 14.15 PM IST
Athlete: Mouma Das
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 14.15 PM IST
Athlete: HS Prannoy
Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 14.20 PM IST
Athlete: Nellickal V Neena
Event: Athletics (Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group A)
Time: 14.30 PM IST
Athlete: Nayana James
Event: Athletics (Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group B)
Time: 14.30 PM IST
India vs England
Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles ROund of 32)
Time: 14.15 PM IST
India vs England
Event: Hockey (Men Pool B)
Time: 15.00 PM IST
Athlete: Manish Kaushik
Event: Boxing (Men’s 60g quarterfinal 1)
Time: 15.17 PM IST
Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar
Event: Athletics (Men’s High Jump Final)
Time: 15.35 PM IST
Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Harinder Pal Sandhu
Event: Squash (Mixed Doubles Pool H)
Time: 15.45 PM IST
Athlete: Jitu Rai
Event: Shooting (50m Pistol Men’s Qualification)
Time: 15.45 PM IST
Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Athletics (Women’s 400m Final)
Time: 17.15 PM IST
Athlete: India vs Fiji
Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)
Time: 17.20 PM IST
