CWG 2018 Day 7 Schedule: Jitu Rai, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, Tejaswin Shankar headline Day 7

Jitu Rai takes aim in the 50m pistol event, while boxing star Mary Kom would be aiming to enter the finals on Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2018.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: April 10, 2018 9:04:25 pm
Jitu Rai India’s Jitu Rai during a training session for the men’s 50m pistol event. (Source: PTI)
Pistol shooter Heena Sidhu shone the brightest with a gold and a Games record, while para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary put behind a dope-tainted past to claim a surprise bronze as the Indian juggernaut slowed down a bit after five days of gold rush at the Commonwealth Games. In the women’s 400m women’s semifinals, the 18-year-old Hima qualified for the final with a personal best of 51.53 seconds. Medal hopes will once again hinge on shooters on Wednesday when Jitu Rai takes aim in the 50m pistol event, having already claimed the 10m gold. Boxing star Mary Kom would be aiming to enter the finals, while star shuttler Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu will begin their quest for individual medals after the mixed team gold.

India Day 7 schedule:

Athlete: Krishna Xalxo
Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Singles Section A – Round 5)
Time: 4.30 AM IST

India vs South Africa
Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 4)
Time: 4.30 AM IST

Athlete: Maitreyee Sarkar
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 1)
Time: 6.10 AM IST

Athlete: Vaishnavi Sutar
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 2)
Time: 6.10 AM IST

Athlete: Vikram Malhotra-Ramit Tandon
Event: Squash (Men’s Doubles Pool F)
Time: 6.30 AM IST

Athlete: Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s doubles Round of 32)
Time: 7.20 AM IST

Athlete: MC Mary Kom
Event: Boxing (Women’s 45-48g Semifinal 1)
Time: 7.32 AM IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles ROund of 32)
Time: 7.55 AM IST

Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal
Event: Squash (Women’s Doubles Pool C)
Time: 8.00 AM IST

Athlete: Sarita Devi
Event: Boxing (Women’s 60kg Quarterfinal 1)
Time: 8.02 AM IST

Athlete: Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shankar Shetty
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles Round of 32)
Time: 8.30 AM IST

Athlete: Gaurav Solanki
Event: Boxing (Men’s 52kg quarterfinal 1)
Time: 9.02 AM IST

Athlete: Pooja Sahasrabudhe-Harmeet Desai
Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)
Time: 9.05 AM IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Mouma Das
Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)
Time: 9.05 AM IST

Athlete: Vikas Krishan
Event: Boxing (Men’s 75kg Quaterfinal 1)
Time: 10.02 AM IST

India vs Canada
Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Triples Section A – Round 5)
Time: 11.31 AM IST

Athlete: India vs Australia
Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Fours Section B – Round 3)
Time: 11.31 AM IST

Athlete: Sanil Shankar Shetty-Madhurika Patkar
Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)
Time: 12.00 PM IST

Athlete: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra
Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)
Time: 12.00 PM IST

Athlete: Saina Nehwal
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 12.05 PM IST

Athlete: Harmeet Desai
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Round of 64)
Time: 12.45 PM IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Round of 64)
Time: 12.45 PM IST

Athlete: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Round of 64)
Time: 12.45 PM IST

Athlete: Kidambi Srikanth
Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 13.00 PM IST

Athlete: Madhurika Patkar
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 13.30 PM IST

Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal
Event: Squash (Women’s Doubles Pool C)
Time: 13.30 PM IST

Athlete: PV Sindhu
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 13.40 PM IST

Athlete: Ruthvika Gadde
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 13.45 PM IST

Athlete: Pinki Rani
Event: Boxing (Women’s 51g Quarterfinal 2)
Time: 14.02 PM IST

Athlete: Manika Batra
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 14.15 PM IST

Athlete: Mouma Das
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 14.15 PM IST

Athlete: HS Prannoy
Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Round of 32)
Time: 14.20 PM IST

Athlete: Nellickal V Neena
Event: Athletics (Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group A)
Time: 14.30 PM IST

Athlete: Nayana James
Event: Athletics (Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group B)
Time: 14.30 PM IST

India vs England
Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles ROund of 32)
Time: 14.15 PM IST

India vs England
Event: Hockey (Men Pool B)
Time: 15.00 PM IST

Athlete: Manish Kaushik
Event: Boxing (Men’s 60g quarterfinal 1)
Time: 15.17 PM IST

Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar
Event: Athletics (Men’s High Jump Final)
Time: 15.35 PM IST

Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Harinder Pal Sandhu
Event: Squash (Mixed Doubles Pool H)
Time: 15.45 PM IST

Athlete: Jitu Rai
Event: Shooting (50m Pistol Men’s Qualification)
Time: 15.45 PM IST

Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Athletics (Women’s 400m Final)
Time: 17.15 PM IST

Athlete: India vs Fiji
Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)
Time: 17.20 PM IST

