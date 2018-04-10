CWG 2018 Day 7 Schedule: Jitu Rai, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, Tejaswin Shankar headline Day 7

India’s Jitu Rai during a training session for the men’s 50m pistol event. (Source: PTI) India’s Jitu Rai during a training session for the men’s 50m pistol event. (Source: PTI)

Pistol shooter Heena Sidhu shone the brightest with a gold and a Games record, while para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary put behind a dope-tainted past to claim a surprise bronze as the Indian juggernaut slowed down a bit after five days of gold rush at the Commonwealth Games. In the women’s 400m women’s semifinals, the 18-year-old Hima qualified for the final with a personal best of 51.53 seconds. Medal hopes will once again hinge on shooters on Wednesday when Jitu Rai takes aim in the 50m pistol event, having already claimed the 10m gold. Boxing star Mary Kom would be aiming to enter the finals, while star shuttler Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu will begin their quest for individual medals after the mixed team gold.

India Day 7 schedule:

Athlete: Krishna Xalxo

Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Singles Section A – Round 5)

Time: 4.30 AM IST

India vs South Africa

Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 4)

Time: 4.30 AM IST

Athlete: Maitreyee Sarkar

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 1)

Time: 6.10 AM IST

Athlete: Vaishnavi Sutar

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 2)

Time: 6.10 AM IST

Athlete: Vikram Malhotra-Ramit Tandon

Event: Squash (Men’s Doubles Pool F)

Time: 6.30 AM IST

Athlete: Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s doubles Round of 32)

Time: 7.20 AM IST

Athlete: MC Mary Kom

Event: Boxing (Women’s 45-48g Semifinal 1)

Time: 7.32 AM IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles ROund of 32)

Time: 7.55 AM IST

Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal

Event: Squash (Women’s Doubles Pool C)

Time: 8.00 AM IST

Athlete: Sarita Devi

Event: Boxing (Women’s 60kg Quarterfinal 1)

Time: 8.02 AM IST

Athlete: Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shankar Shetty

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles Round of 32)

Time: 8.30 AM IST

Athlete: Gaurav Solanki

Event: Boxing (Men’s 52kg quarterfinal 1)

Time: 9.02 AM IST

Athlete: Pooja Sahasrabudhe-Harmeet Desai

Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)

Time: 9.05 AM IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Mouma Das

Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)

Time: 9.05 AM IST

Athlete: Vikas Krishan

Event: Boxing (Men’s 75kg Quaterfinal 1)

Time: 10.02 AM IST

India vs Canada

Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Triples Section A – Round 5)

Time: 11.31 AM IST

Athlete: India vs Australia

Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Fours Section B – Round 3)

Time: 11.31 AM IST

Athlete: Sanil Shankar Shetty-Madhurika Patkar

Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)

Time: 12.00 PM IST

Athlete: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra

Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)

Time: 12.00 PM IST

Athlete: Saina Nehwal

Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Round of 32)

Time: 12.05 PM IST

Athlete: Harmeet Desai

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Round of 64)

Time: 12.45 PM IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Round of 64)

Time: 12.45 PM IST

Athlete: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Round of 64)

Time: 12.45 PM IST

Athlete: Kidambi Srikanth

Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Round of 32)

Time: 13.00 PM IST

Athlete: Madhurika Patkar

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Round of 32)

Time: 13.30 PM IST

Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal

Event: Squash (Women’s Doubles Pool C)

Time: 13.30 PM IST

Athlete: PV Sindhu

Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Round of 32)

Time: 13.40 PM IST

Athlete: Ruthvika Gadde

Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Round of 32)

Time: 13.45 PM IST

Athlete: Pinki Rani

Event: Boxing (Women’s 51g Quarterfinal 2)

Time: 14.02 PM IST

Athlete: Manika Batra

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Round of 32)

Time: 14.15 PM IST

Athlete: Mouma Das

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Round of 32)

Time: 14.15 PM IST

Athlete: HS Prannoy

Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Round of 32)

Time: 14.20 PM IST

Athlete: Nellickal V Neena

Event: Athletics (Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group A)

Time: 14.30 PM IST

Athlete: Nayana James

Event: Athletics (Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group B)

Time: 14.30 PM IST

India vs England

Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles ROund of 32)

Time: 14.15 PM IST

India vs England

Event: Hockey (Men Pool B)

Time: 15.00 PM IST

Athlete: Manish Kaushik

Event: Boxing (Men’s 60g quarterfinal 1)

Time: 15.17 PM IST

Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar

Event: Athletics (Men’s High Jump Final)

Time: 15.35 PM IST

Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Harinder Pal Sandhu

Event: Squash (Mixed Doubles Pool H)

Time: 15.45 PM IST

Athlete: Jitu Rai

Event: Shooting (50m Pistol Men’s Qualification)

Time: 15.45 PM IST

Athlete: Hima Das

Event: Athletics (Women’s 400m Final)

Time: 17.15 PM IST

Athlete: India vs Fiji

Event: Badminton (Mixed Doubles Round of 32)

Time: 17.20 PM IST

