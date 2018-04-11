CWG 2018 Day 7 Highlights: Shreyasi Singh claims gold, Indian boxers steal spotlight

India’s Mary Kom stormed into the final of 48-kg category. (Source: PTI) India’s Mary Kom stormed into the final of 48-kg category. (Source: PTI)

Shreyasi Singh became India’s golden girl on Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2018 when she improved her silver-winning performance of Glasgow to claim the top spot in women’s double trap event at Gold Coast on Wednesday. Ankur Mittal, Om Mitharval also added to India’s medal-tally by claiming a bronze each.

It was a great day for Indian boxing as Mary Kom defeated a defensive Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwak of Sri Lanka 5-0 to storm into the finals of 48-kg category and is on course to deliver India’s maiden CWG gold in women’s boxing, while Vikas Krishan (75kg), Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) entered the men’s semifinals. With the wins, the total number of male boxers in medal rounds are eight, which means 100 percent success rate in the event.

The 26-year old Shreyasi called it the ‘milestone medal’ of her career. “This is the highest medal of my career, right up there. It is also very special because shooting is not going to be a part of the Commonwealth Games in 2022. It would be the one to cherish for a very long time,” she was quoted by PTI as saying.

Mittal finished third on the podium after scoring 53 in the finals while Mitharval shot 201.1 to finish third in the eight-man finals of 50m pistol event.

India’s Saina Nehwal beat Elsie de Villiers of South Africa. (Source: AP)In other highlights of the day, the Indian shuttlers shone on the first day of their individual campaigns as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy played one-sided games to advance to Round of 16 in their respective categories. In squash, defending champions Dipikal Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals

In India’s final Pool B hockey match, India completed a stunning comeback against England by scoring twice in the final two minutes. The 4-3 win helped India finish as Group B topper which means that they will not have to meet Australia in the semifinals.

Indian athletes Tejaswin Shankar, who was making his debut, finished sixth in the men’s high jump competition after failing to clear the 2.27m mark in his three attempts of three jumps. Hima Das finished sixth in the women’s 400m final to break a personal best record of 51.32 seconds.

India still stands at number three on the medal-tally board with a total of 24 medals including 12 golds, four silver and eight bronze.

