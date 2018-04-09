CWG 2018 Day 6 Schedule: India vs Malaysia in hockey, Muhammed Anas in 400m final action

India won a total of seven medals on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 to take India’s medal tally to 19. Jitu Rai’s pistol shot down a gold and a Games record, while the mixed badminton and men’s table tennis sides also picked up milestone top finishes as India shone through in both the individual and team events. On Day 6 in Gold Coast, India will play their hockey matches in both men and women category. While the men team will play Malaysia, women hockey team face South Africa in Pool A match. Muhammed Anas Yahiya will also be seen in action in the final of 400m.
Athlete: Gagan Narang, Chain Singh
Event: Men’s 50m Rifle Prone Qualification
Time: 4.30 AM IST
Athlete: Annu Singh, Heena Sidhu
Event: Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Precision
Time: 4.30 AM IST
India vs Fiji
Athlete: Krishna Xalxo
Event: Lawn Bowls
Time: 4.31 AM IST
India vs Jersey
Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 2)
Time: 4.31 AM IST
India vs Malaysia
Event: Hockey Men’s
Time: 5.00 AM IST
India vs Pakistan
Athlete: Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Karthik Pallikal
Event: Women’s double Squash
Time: 6:30 AM IST
Athlete: Vaishnavi Vinod JAGTAP
Event: Women’s S8 50m Freestyle Heat 1
Time: 6:35 AM IST
Athlete: Ayyasamy Dharun
Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 1
Time: 6:45 AM IST
India vs Jamaica
Athlete: Krishna Xalxo
Event: Lawn Bowls
Time: 7:30 AM IST
India vs Northern Ireland
Event: Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 3
Time: 7:30 AM IST
India vs Guernsey
Event: Badminton-Mixed Doubles Round of 64
Time: 8:35 AM IST
India vs Guyana
Athlete: Dipika Karthik Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal
Event: Squash- Mixed Doubles
Time: 8:45 AM IST
India vs Canada
Athlete: Vaishnavi Sutar
Event: Women’s TT6-10 Singles
Time: 9:00 AM IST
India vs Scotland
Athlete: Amit
Event: Boxing Men’s 46-49kg Quarterfinal 4
Time: 9:17 AM IST
India vs Samoa
Athlete: Naman tanwar
Event: Boxing Men’s 91 kg Quarterfinal 1
Time: 10:32 AM IST
India vs Australia
Event: Lawn Bowls Women’s Triples Section A – Round 3
Time: 11:31 AM IST
India vs Australia
Athlete: Maitreyee SARKAR
Event: Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 1
Time: 12:00 PM IST
India vs Pakistan
Athlete: Dipika Karthik Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal
Event: Squash-Mixed Doubles
Time: 14:15 PM IST
India vs Botswana
Event: Lawn Bowls-Men’s Fours Section B – Round 2
Time: 14:30 PM IST
India vs Zambia
Athlete: Hussamuddin Mohammed
Event: Boxing Men’s 56kg Quarterfinal 4
Time: 14:47 PM IST
India South Africa
Event: Women’s hockey
Time: 15:00 PM IST
India vs Australia
Athlete: Manoj Kumar
Event: Boxing Men’s 69kg Quarterfinal 3
Time: 15:32 PM IST
India vs Cayman Islands
Athlete: Joshna Chinappa/ Harinder Sandhu Pal
Event: Squash Mixed doubles
Time: 15:45PM IST
India vs Trinidad and Tobago
Athlete: Satish Kumar
Event: Boxing-Men’s +91kg Quarterfinal 2
Time: 16:17PM IST
Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Women’s 400m Semifinal 1
Time: 16:46 PM IST
Athlete: Muhammed Anas Yahiya
Event: Men’s 400m Final
Time: 17:18
