Presents Latest News

CWG 2018 Day 6 Schedule: India vs Malaysia in hockey, Muhammed Anas in 400m final action

On Day 6 in Gold Coast, India will play their hockey matches in both men and women category. While the men team will play Malaysia, women hockey team face South Africa in Pool A match.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: April 9, 2018 8:19:06 pm
cwg 2018 schedule, cwg 2018, commonwealth games 2018, india at cwg, gold coast games, sports news, indian express Muhammed Anas Yahiya will also be seen in action in the final of 400m. (Source: AP)
Related News

India won a total of seven medals on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 to take India’s medal tally to 19. Jitu Rai’s pistol shot down a gold and a Games record, while the mixed badminton and men’s table tennis sides also picked up milestone top finishes as India shone through in both the individual and team events. On Day 6 in Gold Coast, India will play their hockey matches in both men and women category. While the men team will play Malaysia, women hockey team face South Africa in Pool A match. Muhammed Anas Yahiya will also be seen in action in the final of 400m.

Athlete: Gagan Narang, Chain Singh
Event: Men’s 50m Rifle Prone Qualification
Time: 4.30 AM IST

Athlete: Annu Singh, Heena Sidhu
Event: Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Precision
Time: 4.30 AM IST

India vs Fiji
Athlete: Krishna Xalxo
Event: Lawn Bowls
Time: 4.31 AM IST

India vs Jersey
Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 2)
Time: 4.31 AM IST

India vs Malaysia
Event: Hockey Men’s
Time: 5.00 AM IST

India vs Pakistan
Athlete: Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Karthik Pallikal
Event: Women’s double Squash
Time: 6:30 AM IST

Athlete: Vaishnavi Vinod JAGTAP
Event: Women’s S8 50m Freestyle Heat 1
Time: 6:35 AM IST

Athlete: Ayyasamy Dharun
Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 1
Time: 6:45 AM IST

India vs Jamaica
Athlete: Krishna Xalxo
Event: Lawn Bowls
Time: 7:30 AM IST

India vs Northern Ireland
Event: Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 3
Time: 7:30 AM IST

India vs Guernsey
Event: Badminton-Mixed Doubles Round of 64
Time: 8:35 AM IST

India vs Guyana
Athlete: Dipika Karthik Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal
Event: Squash- Mixed Doubles
Time: 8:45 AM IST

India vs Canada
Athlete: Vaishnavi Sutar
Event: Women’s TT6-10 Singles
Time: 9:00 AM IST

India vs Scotland
Athlete: Amit
Event: Boxing Men’s 46-49kg Quarterfinal 4
Time: 9:17 AM IST

India vs Samoa
Athlete: Naman tanwar
Event: Boxing Men’s 91 kg Quarterfinal 1
Time: 10:32 AM IST

India vs Australia
Event: Lawn Bowls Women’s Triples Section A – Round 3
Time: 11:31 AM IST

India vs Australia
Athlete: Maitreyee SARKAR
Event: Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 1
Time: 12:00 PM IST

India vs Pakistan
Athlete: Dipika Karthik Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal
Event: Squash-Mixed Doubles
Time: 14:15 PM IST

India vs Botswana
Event: Lawn Bowls-Men’s Fours Section B – Round 2
Time: 14:30 PM IST

India vs Zambia
Athlete: Hussamuddin Mohammed
Event: Boxing Men’s 56kg Quarterfinal 4
Time: 14:47 PM IST

India South Africa
Event: Women’s hockey
Time: 15:00 PM IST

India vs Australia
Athlete: Manoj Kumar
Event: Boxing Men’s 69kg Quarterfinal 3
Time: 15:32 PM IST

India vs Cayman Islands
Athlete: Joshna Chinappa/ Harinder Sandhu Pal
Event: Squash Mixed doubles
Time: 15:45PM IST

India vs Trinidad and Tobago
Athlete: Satish Kumar
Event: Boxing-Men’s +91kg Quarterfinal 2
Time: 16:17PM IST

Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Women’s 400m Semifinal 1
Time: 16:46 PM IST

Athlete: Muhammed Anas Yahiya
Event: Men’s 400m Final
Time: 17:18

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

“How can the authorities deny accreditation to the father after going there. They could have done that at the start only.” 