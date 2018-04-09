CWG 2018 Day 6 Schedule: India vs Malaysia in hockey, Muhammed Anas in 400m final action

Muhammed Anas Yahiya will also be seen in action in the final of 400m. (Source: AP) Muhammed Anas Yahiya will also be seen in action in the final of 400m. (Source: AP)

India won a total of seven medals on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 to take India’s medal tally to 19. Jitu Rai’s pistol shot down a gold and a Games record, while the mixed badminton and men’s table tennis sides also picked up milestone top finishes as India shone through in both the individual and team events. On Day 6 in Gold Coast, India will play their hockey matches in both men and women category. While the men team will play Malaysia, women hockey team face South Africa in Pool A match. Muhammed Anas Yahiya will also be seen in action in the final of 400m.

Athlete: Gagan Narang, Chain Singh

Event: Men’s 50m Rifle Prone Qualification

Time: 4.30 AM IST

Athlete: Annu Singh, Heena Sidhu

Event: Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Precision

Time: 4.30 AM IST

India vs Fiji

Athlete: Krishna Xalxo

Event: Lawn Bowls

Time: 4.31 AM IST

India vs Jersey

Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 2)

Time: 4.31 AM IST

India vs Malaysia

Event: Hockey Men’s

Time: 5.00 AM IST

India vs Pakistan

Athlete: Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Karthik Pallikal

Event: Women’s double Squash

Time: 6:30 AM IST

Athlete: Vaishnavi Vinod JAGTAP

Event: Women’s S8 50m Freestyle Heat 1

Time: 6:35 AM IST

Athlete: Ayyasamy Dharun

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 1

Time: 6:45 AM IST

India vs Jamaica

Athlete: Krishna Xalxo

Event: Lawn Bowls

Time: 7:30 AM IST

India vs Northern Ireland

Event: Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 3

Time: 7:30 AM IST

India vs Guernsey

Event: Badminton-Mixed Doubles Round of 64

Time: 8:35 AM IST

India vs Guyana

Athlete: Dipika Karthik Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal

Event: Squash- Mixed Doubles

Time: 8:45 AM IST

India vs Canada

Athlete: Vaishnavi Sutar

Event: Women’s TT6-10 Singles

Time: 9:00 AM IST

India vs Scotland

Athlete: Amit

Event: Boxing Men’s 46-49kg Quarterfinal 4

Time: 9:17 AM IST

India vs Samoa

Athlete: Naman tanwar

Event: Boxing Men’s 91 kg Quarterfinal 1

Time: 10:32 AM IST

India vs Australia

Event: Lawn Bowls Women’s Triples Section A – Round 3

Time: 11:31 AM IST

India vs Australia

Athlete: Maitreyee SARKAR

Event: Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 1

Time: 12:00 PM IST

India vs Pakistan

Athlete: Dipika Karthik Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal

Event: Squash-Mixed Doubles

Time: 14:15 PM IST

India vs Botswana

Event: Lawn Bowls-Men’s Fours Section B – Round 2

Time: 14:30 PM IST

India vs Zambia

Athlete: Hussamuddin Mohammed

Event: Boxing Men’s 56kg Quarterfinal 4

Time: 14:47 PM IST

India South Africa

Event: Women’s hockey

Time: 15:00 PM IST

India vs Australia

Athlete: Manoj Kumar

Event: Boxing Men’s 69kg Quarterfinal 3

Time: 15:32 PM IST

India vs Cayman Islands

Athlete: Joshna Chinappa/ Harinder Sandhu Pal

Event: Squash Mixed doubles

Time: 15:45PM IST

India vs Trinidad and Tobago

Athlete: Satish Kumar

Event: Boxing-Men’s +91kg Quarterfinal 2

Time: 16:17PM IST

Athlete: Hima Das

Event: Women’s 400m Semifinal 1

Time: 16:46 PM IST

Athlete: Muhammed Anas Yahiya

Event: Men’s 400m Final

Time: 17:18

