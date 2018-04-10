CWG 2018: Heena Sidhu, Sachin Chaudhary add to tally, boxers assure medals

India’s Heena Sidhu celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 25m pistol event. (Source: PTI) India’s Heena Sidhu celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 25m pistol event. (Source: PTI)

On day six of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, India officially won two medals but unofficially that number reads seven. Heena Sidhu and Sachin Chaudhary stood on the podium with medal wins in 25m Pistol and para-powerlift on Tuesday but five boxers assured themselves of a medal win by progressing to the semifinals. With the medals won, India’s tally fattened to 21 to stand third in the table – behind Australia and England. (CWG 2018 Medals Tally)

As India’s campaign in the weightlifting ended and wrestlers yet to take the mat, the medal add on Tuesday was slowed down – bar the absence of Heena and Sachin. Sidhu became the first double medallist from India at the Commonwealth Games when she shot her way to gold medal finish in the 25m Pistol – which is not her pet event. Meanwhile, later in the day, Sachin put behind a dope-tainted past to claim a surprise bronze. Chaudhary, who had been banned for two years for failing a dope test in 2014, hoped to turn things around by successfully lifting 181kg.

The shooting range was expected to be abuzz with the Indian anthem ringing when Chain Singh and Gagan Narang qualified for the 50m Rifle Prone event. But neither of them got the desired result by finishing outside the podium places. Narang, eight-time CWG gold medallist, was the second to be eliminated while Chain emerged fourth.

However, Sidhu made up for it by shooting with precision and consistently in the 25m Pistol event to not just stand on the top of the podium but also shattered the Games record. “I am exhausted, those are my thoughts on today’s performance,” Sidhu said to news agency to PTI. “Thankfully, my trigger finger which has been giving me some trouble because of a tingling sensation was alright today,” she added referring to a nerve problem she has been battling for the last few months.

India women’s hockey team defeated South. (Source: PTI) India women’s hockey team defeated South. (Source: PTI)

Elsewhere, all five Indian boxers that entered the ring on Tuesday, had their arm raised high after three rounds of rigorous battling. All five competed in the quarterfinals and progressed to the semifinals with a certainty of a medal. Manoj Kumar (69kg), Amit Panghal (49kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) all bagged wins and joined Mary Kom in ensuring a medal for the country from boxing.

“I won’t say it has been a very strong performance so far but certainly it has got us results. There are things I want the boys to improve but I am not complaining at all, we are winning,” Indian boxing’s High Performance Director Santiago Nieva said.

Sachin Choudhary won bronze at Commonwealth Games 2018. (Source: SAI Media) Sachin Choudhary won bronze at Commonwealth Games 2018. (Source: SAI Media)

In track and field, the two athletes in action – Muhammed Anas Yahiya and Hima Das – gave India reason to beam with pride. Anas, first Indian to compete in a non-lapping athletics event at Commonwealth Games since 1958, finished fourth in the 400m Final. He clocked a new personal best of 45.31 seconds. Das, who had taken the track just earlier, qualified for the 400m semifinals, with a personal best of 51.53 seconds.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd