CWG 2018 Day 4 Schedule: Shooters begin campaign; Mary Kom, Vikas Krishan eye win

India moved up two places in the medals tally to third after weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam struck gold in the men’s 77 kg weightlifting on the third day of Commonwealth Games 2018. India’s five medals have so far come from the country’s weightlifting contingent. Indian hockey teams (both men and women) will be seen in action on Sunday while India’s badminton mixed-team event will be fighting in the semifinals. India’s women table tennis team has also reached their semifinals. In individual sports, athletes like Mary Kom, Vikas Krishnan Yadav will start their campaign in boxing. Here is the complete schedule of the all the matches taking place on Sunday, fourth day of CWG 2018:
India Day 4 schedule:
Athlete: Manish Singh, Irfan Kolothum Thodi
Event: Athletics (Men’s 20km Race Walk Final)
Time: 2.30 AM IST
Athlete: Khushbir Kaur, Soumya Baby
Event: Athletics (Women’s 20km Race Walk Final)
Time: 4.45 AM IST
India vs England
Event: Hockey (Women Pool A)
Time: 5.00 AM IST
India vs England
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Team Semifinal 2)
Time: 5.00 AM IST
Athlete: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar
Event: Shooting (10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification)
Time: 6.00 AM IST
India vs Singapore
Event: Badminton (Mixed Team Semifinal 1)
Time: 6.31 AM IST
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heat 2)
Time: 7.08 AM IST
Athlete: MC Mary Kom
Event: Boxing (Women’s 45-48kg quarterfinal 2)
Time: 7.47 AM IST
Athlete: Vikas Krishan
Event: Boxing (Men’s 75kg Round of 16)
Time: 9.32 AM IST
Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Event: Artistic Gymnastics (Women’s Vault Final)
Time: 10.57 AM IST
Athlete: Muhammed Anas Yahiya
Event: Athletics (Men’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 4)
Time: 11.38 AM IST
Athlete: Tejinder Singh
Event: Athletics (Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round – Group A)
Time: 12.05 PM IST
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Artistic Gymnastics (Men’s Rings Final)
Time: 12.16 PM IST
India vs New Zealand
Event: Basketball (Women’s Preliminary Round Pool B)
Time: 13.00 PM IST
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Event: Cycling Track (Women’s Keirin First Round – Heat 1)
Time: 13.02 PM IST
Athlete: Deborah Deborah
Event: Cycling Track (Women’s Keirin First Round – Heat 2)
Time: 13.42 PM IST
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling Track (Men’s 40km Points Race Qualifying Round – Heat 2)
Time: 13.42 PM IST
Athlete: Lovlina Borgohain
Event: Boxing (Women’s 69kg Quarterfinal 3)
Time: 14.32 PM IST
India vs Wales
Event: Hockey (Women’s 10km Scratch Race Finals)
Time: 15.00 PM IST
Athlete: Manorama Devi Tongbram, Sonali Mayanglambam
Event: Cycling Track (Women’s 10km Scratch Race Finals)
Time: 15.54 PM IST
India vs Scotland
Event: Basketball (Men’s Preliminary Round Pool B)
Time: 16.30 PM IST
