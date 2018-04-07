Presents Latest News

CWG 2018 Day 4 Schedule: Shooters begin campaign; Mary Kom, Vikas Krishan eye win

CWG 2018 Shooting competition begins from Sunday and India shooting team would like to begin the campaign on a winning note.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: April 7, 2018 10:35:58 pm
Vikas Krishnan will be in action on Day 4 of CWG 2018.
India moved up two places in the medals tally to third after weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam struck gold in the men’s 77 kg weightlifting on the third day of Commonwealth Games 2018. India’s five medals have so far come from the country’s weightlifting contingent. Indian hockey teams (both men and women) will be seen in action on Sunday while India’s badminton mixed-team event will be fighting in the semifinals. India’s women table tennis team has also reached their semifinals. In individual sports, athletes like Mary Kom, Vikas Krishnan Yadav will start their campaign in boxing. Here is the complete schedule of the all the matches taking place on Sunday, fourth day of CWG 2018:

India Day 4 schedule:

Athlete: Manish Singh, Irfan Kolothum Thodi
Event: Athletics (Men’s 20km Race Walk Final)
Time: 2.30 AM IST

Athlete: Khushbir Kaur, Soumya Baby
Event: Athletics (Women’s 20km Race Walk Final)
Time: 4.45 AM IST

India vs England
Event: Hockey (Women Pool A)
Time: 5.00 AM IST

India vs England
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Team Semifinal 2)
Time: 5.00 AM IST

Athlete: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar
Event: Shooting (10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification)
Time: 6.00 AM IST

India vs Singapore
Event: Badminton (Mixed Team Semifinal 1)
Time: 6.31 AM IST

Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heat 2)
Time: 7.08 AM IST

Athlete: MC Mary Kom
Event: Boxing (Women’s 45-48kg quarterfinal 2)
Time: 7.47 AM IST

Athlete: Vikas Krishan
Event: Boxing (Men’s 75kg Round of 16)
Time: 9.32 AM IST

Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Event: Artistic Gymnastics (Women’s Vault Final)
Time: 10.57 AM IST

Athlete: Muhammed Anas Yahiya
Event: Athletics (Men’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 4)
Time: 11.38 AM IST

Athlete: Tejinder Singh
Event: Athletics (Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round – Group A)
Time: 12.05 PM IST

Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Artistic Gymnastics (Men’s Rings Final)
Time: 12.16 PM IST

India vs New Zealand
Event: Basketball (Women’s Preliminary Round Pool B)
Time: 13.00 PM IST

Athlete: Aleena Reji
Event: Cycling Track (Women’s Keirin First Round – Heat 1)
Time: 13.02 PM IST

Athlete: Deborah Deborah
Event: Cycling Track (Women’s Keirin First Round – Heat 2)
Time: 13.42 PM IST

Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling Track (Men’s 40km Points Race Qualifying Round – Heat 2)
Time: 13.42 PM IST

Athlete: Lovlina Borgohain
Event: Boxing (Women’s 69kg Quarterfinal 3)
Time: 14.32 PM IST

India vs Wales
Event: Hockey (Women’s 10km Scratch Race Finals)
Time: 15.00 PM IST

Athlete: Manorama Devi Tongbram, Sonali Mayanglambam
Event: Cycling Track (Women’s 10km Scratch Race Finals)
Time: 15.54 PM IST

India vs Scotland
Event: Basketball (Men’s Preliminary Round Pool B)
Time: 16.30 PM IST

