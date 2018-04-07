CWG 2018 Day 3 highlights: Weightlifters gold rush continues, India squander two-goal lead against Pakistan in Hockey

CWG 2018 day three highlights: Gold medalist Indian Weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam celebrates after winning gold. CWG 2018 day three highlights: Gold medalist Indian Weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam celebrates after winning gold.

Adding to the Indian weighlifters medal rush at the Commonwealth Games 2018, Sathish Kumar Sivalingam began day 3 by repeating his feat from the Glasgow Games by winning gold in the 77kg men’s weightlifting. His win briefly pushed India to the third spot in the overall medal tally, behind Australia and England. Sivalingam’s success was soon followed up by Rahul Venkat Ragala later in the day in the men’s weightlifting 85kg category. This took India’s gold medal tally to four, all of them coming from the weightlifting contigent. Today’s gold medals come on the back of the controvery surrounding the limited access to the Games venue accorded to the athletes’ physio. In fact, it was Sivalingam who took to Twitter to complain about the lack of access just two days before the Games had begun.

In his remarks to the press after his win today, Sivalingam said: “I had no hopes of winning a medal after I injured my thighs during the National Championships while attempting 194kg in clean and jerk. It’s a quadriceps problem, even now I am competing at less than ideal fitness but I am glad that was enough to get me a gold.”

“I was in so much pain that even sitting was very painful for me. Everyone took care of me, gave me hope but I was not very confident. I had not trained that hard and my body was not at its best, and so how could I hope for a medal,” added the Tamil Nadu lifter.

“I got lucky there, had he (Oliver) not dropped those weights, I would have had to go higher and I am not sure how my body would have taken that. I am quite relieved actually,” said Sathish, who won gold medal in 2014 CWG, setting Games record of 149kg.

Like Sivalingam, RV Rahul also had to compete for the gold without the team physio helping him in recovery in between his lifts.

RV Rahul looked remarkably composed when he stepped on to the stage for his first attempt in the snatch event. He tightened his grip on the bar before heaving it above his head to successfully complete his first lift with considerable ease.

Stiff competition from Samoan lifter Don Opelege meant that RV Rahul had to dig in deep to pip him for the gold.

The biggest disappointment, however, came from the field when the Indian hockey team squandered a two-goal cushion and were held to a 2-2 draw against rivals Pakistan. The opening encounter of India’s group game was nonetheless a nerve-wracking last-second thriller. A controversial penalty corner saw Pakistan equalise India just before the final whistle.

Meanwhile, in boxing, Sarita Devi was at her devastating best in the round 16 bout against Barbados boxer Kimberly Gittens. Starting on the front foot, Sarita Devi never shied away from throwing a combination of punches to pin her opponent. Despite a late fighback from Gittens, Sarita Devi comfortably held her ground and struck back with one-twos in the third round. She won the bout unanimously on points.

In basketball, both India men’s and women’s are knocked out of the competition after losing their opening two matches. The men’s team went down rather easily against England who defeated them by 46 points. The women’s team went down fighting against Malaysia.

