CWG 2018 Day 3 Schedule: India vs Pakistan in hockey, three weightlifters in action

- CWG 2018: India hope for perfect start to Gold Coast journey with win against arch-rivals Pakistan
- India vs Pakistan, CWG 2018 Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan hockey match, Time in IST, TV channel
- CWG 2018: India have edge but it can be anybody’s game, says Pakistan goalkeeper Imran Butt
The third day at the 2018 Commonwealth Games sees the Indian gymnasts, cyclists and swimmer Sajan Prakash gunning for gold. Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh and Ashish Kumar will be taking part in the Gymnastics finals starting at 4.39 am. Cyclists who stand the chance of winning medals are Aruna Reddy, Pranati Das, Manorama Devi, Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji, Pranati Nayak and Manjeet Singh. Sajan Prakash will be looking to win a medal in men’s 200m Butterfly.
Apart from the medal prospects, India and Pakistan play each other in a mouth-watering men’s hockey match. The women’s hockey team had beaten Malaysia on Day 2 4-1 to get back to winning ways. India blanked Scotland 5-0 in the badminton mixed team event. Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy all recorded comprehensive wins.
India Day 3 schedule:
Athlete: Ragala Venkat Rahul
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 85kg)
Time: 2.12 am
Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)
Time: 4.00 am-10.00 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Event: Lawn Bowls
Time:
4.31 am Men’s Triples section A Round 5, Women’s Singles section D Round 5
7.30 am Men’s pairs Section D Round 5, Women’s Fours Section C Round 5
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Final)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Final)
Athlete: Sathish Sivalingam
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 77kg)
Time: 5.12 am
India vs Mauritius
Event: Badminton Mixed Team Event Quarterfinal 1,
Time: 6.31 am
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)
Time: 6.45 am (1st Heat), 3.49 pm (1st Semi-final)
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)
Time: 8.00 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm
Athlete: Sanuraj P
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Vandna Gupta
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 63kg)
Time: 9.42 am
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)
India vs Pakistan
Event: Men’s Hockey
Time: 10.02 am
Athlete: Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)
Athlete: Pranati Das
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12.11 pm (Final)
Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12.11 pm (Final)
Athlete: Aruna Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12.11 pm (Final)
India vs England
Event: Men’s basketball
Time: 1.03 pm
India vs Malaysia
Event: Women’s basketball
Time: 2.03 pm
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Time: 3.29 pm
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Time: 3.29 pm
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Men’s 200m Butterfly
Time: 3.07 pm (Final)
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 3.54 pm (Final)
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App