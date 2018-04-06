CWG 2018 Day 3 Schedule: India vs Pakistan in hockey, three weightlifters in action

Rakesh Patra will be gunning for gold on Day 3 at Gold Coast. (Source: Reuters) Rakesh Patra will be gunning for gold on Day 3 at Gold Coast. (Source: Reuters)

The third day at the 2018 Commonwealth Games sees the Indian gymnasts, cyclists and swimmer Sajan Prakash gunning for gold. Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh and Ashish Kumar will be taking part in the Gymnastics finals starting at 4.39 am. Cyclists who stand the chance of winning medals are Aruna Reddy, Pranati Das, Manorama Devi, Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji, Pranati Nayak and Manjeet Singh. Sajan Prakash will be looking to win a medal in men’s 200m Butterfly.

Apart from the medal prospects, India and Pakistan play each other in a mouth-watering men’s hockey match. The women’s hockey team had beaten Malaysia on Day 2 4-1 to get back to winning ways. India blanked Scotland 5-0 in the badminton mixed team event. Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy all recorded comprehensive wins.

India Day 3 schedule:

Athlete: Ragala Venkat Rahul

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 85kg)

Time: 2.12 am

Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)

Time: 4.00 am-10.00 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm

Event: Lawn Bowls

Time:

4.31 am Men’s Triples section A Round 5, Women’s Singles section D Round 5

7.30 am Men’s pairs Section D Round 5, Women’s Fours Section C Round 5

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am (Final)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4.39 am (Final)

Athlete: Sathish Sivalingam

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 77kg)

Time: 5.12 am

India vs Mauritius

Event: Badminton Mixed Team Event Quarterfinal 1,

Time: 6.31 am

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)

Time: 6.45 am (1st Heat), 3.49 pm (1st Semi-final)

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm

Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)

Time: 8.00 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5.00 pm

Athlete: Sanuraj P

Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)

Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)

Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Vandna Gupta

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 63kg)

Time: 9.42 am

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)

Time: 9.56 am (Qualification), 10.43 am (Quarter-final), 2.10 pm (Semi-final), 4.14 pm (Final)

India vs Pakistan

Event: Men’s Hockey

Time: 10.02 am

Athlete: Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)

Athlete: Manorama Devi

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Time: 10.28 am (Qualification), 2.46 pm (Final)

Athlete: Pranati Das

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 12.11 pm (Final)

Athlete: Pranati Nayak

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 12.11 pm (Final)

Athlete: Aruna Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 12.11 pm (Final)

India vs England

Event: Men’s basketball

Time: 1.03 pm

India vs Malaysia

Event: Women’s basketball

Time: 2.03 pm

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)

Time: 3.29 pm

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)

Time: 3.29 pm

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Men’s 200m Butterfly

Time: 3.07 pm (Final)

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 3.54 pm (Final)

