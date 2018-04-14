CWG 2018 Day 11 Schedule for India: PV Sindhu takes on Saina Nehwal in gold medal match, Kidambi Srikanth to battle it out in summit clash

PV Sindhu will play Saina Nehwal in the final. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu will play Saina Nehwal in the final. (Source: PTI)

It has been a glittering Commonwealth Games for the Indian athletes who have won 59 medals in total so far. We have reached the final day of the Gold Coast event which includes all medal-winning matches. Day 11 is probably the biggest match for the country – a badminton final between India’s two ace players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in women’s singles. Kidambi Srikanth is also playing final in men’s singles while Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will feature in the men’s doubles final. In other highlights, Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal will hope for a gold medal when they play Women’s doubles gold medal match.

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 11 India Schedule

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Mouma Das, Sathiyan Gnansekaran-Manika Batra

Event: Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Time: 5.00 HRS IST

Athlete: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Event: Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match

Time: 5.00 HRS IST

India vs Malaysia

Athlete: Kidambi Srikanth

Event: Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

Time: 5.00 HRS IST

India vs England

Athlete: Sharath Achanta

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match)

Time: 7.00 HRS IST

India vs New Zealand

Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal

Event: Squash (Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match)

Time: 7.30 HRS IST

India vs England

Athlete: Satwik Ranikreddy, Chandrashekhar Chirag Shetty

Event: Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

Time: 7.30 HRS IST

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd