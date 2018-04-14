Presents Latest News
CWG 2018 Day 11 Schedule for India: PV Sindhu takes on Saina Nehwal in gold medal match, Kidambi Srikanth to battle it out in summit clash

CWG 2018, Day 11 schedule: PV Sindhu will face Saina Nehwal in the final of the women's singles event while Kidambi Srikanth will play in the Men's Singles final.

PV Sindhu will play Saina Nehwal in the final. (Source: PTI)
It has been a glittering Commonwealth Games for the Indian athletes who have won 59 medals in total so far. We have reached the final day of the Gold Coast event which includes all medal-winning matches. Day 11 is probably the biggest match for the country – a badminton final between India’s two ace players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in women’s singles. Kidambi Srikanth is also playing final in men’s singles while Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will feature in the men’s doubles final. In other highlights, Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal will hope for a gold medal when they play Women’s doubles gold medal match.

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 11 India Schedule

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Mouma Das, Sathiyan Gnansekaran-Manika Batra
Event: Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Time: 5.00 HRS IST

Athlete: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal
Event: Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
Time: 5.00 HRS IST

India vs Malaysia
Athlete: Kidambi Srikanth
Event: Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match
Time: 5.00 HRS IST

India vs England
Athlete: Sharath Achanta
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match)
Time: 7.00 HRS IST

India vs New Zealand
Athlete: Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal
Event: Squash (Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match)
Time: 7.30 HRS IST

India vs England
Athlete: Satwik Ranikreddy, Chandrashekhar Chirag Shetty
Event: Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
Time: 7.30 HRS IST

