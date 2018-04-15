CWG 2018, Day 11: Saina Nehwal the highlight as India finish third in medals tally

Saina Nehwal beat PV Sindhu 21-18, 23-21. (Source: Reuters) Saina Nehwal beat PV Sindhu 21-18, 23-21. (Source: Reuters)

Saina Nehwal was the only gold medal winner for India on the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2018. She beat PV Sindhu 21-18, 23-21 in a grueling 56-minute match. Kidambi Srikanth then went down to veteran Malaysian Lee Chong Wei 21-19, 14-21, 14-21 to settle for silver in the badminton men’s singles final. Men’s doubles pair Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also won silver in India’s final event of the day and of this edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Apart from the badminton events, squash players Joshna Chinappa and Deepika Pallikal Karthik won silver after losing to Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy in the final. Manika Batra and Sathyan Gnanasekaran beat Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das to win bronze in Table Tennis mixed doubles. Kamal, though, won bronze in the men’s singles event by beating England’s Samuel Walker.

This means that India finish third on the medals table with 26 golds, 11 more than fourth-placed Canada. Only in two instances have India achieved more golds and that has been at Manchester 2002 and Delhi 2010. India’s total medal tally of 66 is also third behind Delhi 2010 (101) and Manchester 2002 (69).

Day 11 started off with the women’s badminton final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. Sindhu had to sit out the team event that was held last week due to an ankle injury and Saina looked in ominous form then. She took control of the game right from the beginning, making Sindhu stretch and limiting her scope to execute her smashes. Once she gained control, Saina became aggressive herself and won the first game. Sindhu, though, dominated most of the second game and was, in fact, the first to reach 21 points while Saina was on 18. But Saina kept her cool and fought her way to make it 21-21. She then took two more points to win gold. It was a match that featured two rallies that went beyond the 60-second mark.

In the men’s singles final, Kidambi Srikanth, who recently climbed to the world no.1 spot, proved to be no match for Malaysian great Lee Chon Wei. Srikanth won the first match but Chon Wei, who is widely touted to have made his final CWG appearance, dominated the rest of the match and left Srikanth with no answers. Nevertheless, this is the first time Srikanth is winning a medal at a major tournament.

Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa settled for the silver in women’s doubles squash after losing to New Zealand’s Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy 9-11, 8-11 in a pulsating 22-minute summit clash at the Oxenford Studios. Joshna and Dipika, who lifted the gold in Glasgow, failed to match the intensity of their opponents in Sunday’s summit clash. After comfortably pocketing the opening game, the New Zealanders continued to dominate in the second as the Indian pair struggled to get back and eventually finish on the losing side.

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das to win bronze in the mixed doubles event. This is the fourth medal for Batra in what has been a stellar fortnight in Gold Coast for her. Kamal went on to win bronze in the men’s singles event.

