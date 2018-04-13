CWG 2018 Day 10 Schedule for India: Boxers likely to lead medal rush on penultimate day

- CWG 2018: Anish Bhanwala becomes India’s youngest Commonwealth Games gold medallist; Netizens thrilled
India, who have a total of 42 medals under their name including 17 golds, will aim to increase their medal tally on Day 10 of Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, with boxers set to appear in six gold-medal matches. Boxers MC Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishan and Satish Kumar will hope for a golden finish. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra will aim for a medal finish as he appears in Javelin Throw final. Squash players Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal will also hope for a medal as they play Australians in the Mixed Doubles final match. Sharath Achanta-Sathiyan will also add to India’s medal tally when they play Table Tennis Men’s Doubles Final. Indian hockey teams, both men and women, will fight for bronze on Day 10 while Indian shuttlers will aim for a spot in the final.
CWG 2018 Day 10 Schedule for India:
Athlete: Chain Singh, Sanjeev Rajput
Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification)
Time: 4.30 HRS IST
Athlete: Kyan Chenai, Manavjit Sandhu
Event: Shooting (Men’s Trap Qualification – Day 2)
Time: 4.30 HRS IST
India vs Singapore
Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Mouma Das
Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Semifinal 1)
Time: 5.00 HRS IST
India vs England
Athlete: Sathiyan Gnansekaran-Manika Batra
Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Semifinal 2)
Time: 5.35 HRS IST
India vs England
Event: Women’s Bronze Medal Match
Time: 6.00 HRS IST
India vs Cameroon
Athlete: Sakshi Malik
Event: Women’s Freestyle 62 kg Nordic
Time: 6.00 HRS IST
India vs Kiribati
Athlete: Somveer
Event: Men’s Freestyle 86 kg 1/8 Final
Time: 6.00 HRS IST
India vs Singapore
Athlete: Manika Batra
Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Semifinal 1)
Time: 6.10 HRS IST
India vs Sri Lanka
Athlete: Satwik Rankireddy-Shetty Chirag Chandrashekhar
Event: Badminton (Men’s Doubles Semifinal)
Time: 6.30 HRS IST
Athlete: Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa
Event: Badminton (Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal)
Time: 6.30 HRS IST
Athlete: Vinesh
Event: Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Nordic
Time: 6.30 HRS IST
India vs Canada
Athlete: Sakshi Malik
Event: Women’s Freestyle 62 kg Nordic
Time: 6.30 HRS IST
India vs Cameroon
Athlete: Sumit
Event: Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Nordic
Time: 6.30 HRS IST
Athlete: Sakshi Malik
Event: Women’s Freestyle 62 kg Nordic
Time: 6.30 HRS IST
India vs Canada
Athlete: Sumit
Event: Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Nordic
Time: 6.30 HRS IST
Athlete: Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponappa
Event: Badminton (Women’s Doubles Semifinal)
Time: 6.30 HRS IST
India vs Australia
Athlete: Vinesh
Event: Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Nordic
Time: 6.30 HRS IST
Athlete: Pooja Dhanda
Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 57kg Group B)
Time: 7.25 HRS IST
India vs England
Athlete: Joshana Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal
Event: Squash (Women’s Doubles semifinal)
Time: 7.30 HRS IST
India vs Pakistan
Athlete: Sumit
Event: Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Nordic
Time: 7.30 HRS IST
India vs Northern Ireland
Athlete: Mary Kom
Event: Women’s 45-48kg Final Bout
Time: 7.32 HRS IST
India vs England
Athlete: Kidambi Srikanth
Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Semifinal)
Time: 7.32 HRS IST
India vs Scotland
Athlete: Saina Nehwal
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Semifinal)
Time: 7.32 HRS IST
India vs England
Athlete: Amit
Event: Men’s 46-49kg Final Bout
Time: 8.17 HRS IST
Athlete: Amit
Event: Boxing (Men’s 46-49kg Semifinal 2)
Time: 8.47 HRS IST
India vs Malaysia
Athlete: HS Prannoy
Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Semifinal)
Time: 8.17 HRS IST
India vs Canada
Athlete: PV Sindhu
Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Semifinal)
Time: 8.17 HRS IST
India vs Northern Ireland
Athlete: Gaurav Solanki
Event: Men’s 52kg Final Bout
Time: 8:32 HRS IST
India vs Australia
Athlete: Manish Kaushik
Event: Men’s 60kg Final Bout
time: 8:47 HRS IST
India vs England
Athlete: Satwik Ranireddy- Ashwini Ponappa
Event: Mixed Doubles Semifinal
Time: 8:47
Athlete: Vipin Kashana, Neeraj Chopra
Event: Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Time: 10.05 HRS IST
Athlete: Arpinder Singh
Event: Men’s Triple Jump FInal
Time: 10:45 HRS IST
Athlete: Jinson Johnson
Event: Men’s 1500m Final
Time: 11.40 HRS IST
Athlete: Sharath Achanta
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Semifinal 1)
Time: 12.00 HRS IST
Event: Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
Time: 12.08 HRS IST
India vs New Zealand
Athlete: Sakshi Malik
Event: Women’s Freestyle 62 kg Nordic
Time: 12.08 HRS IST
Event: Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
Time: 12.37 HRS IST
Athlete: Sumit
Event: Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Nordic
Time: 12.37 HRS IST
India vs Canada
Athlete: Vinesh
Event: Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Nordic
Time: 12.37 HRS IST
India vs England
Event: Hockey (Men’s Bronze Medal match)
Time: 14.30 HRS IST
India vs Australia
Athlete: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal
Event: Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
Time: 14.30 HRS IST
India vs Cameroon
Athlete: Vikas Krishan
Event: Men’s 75kg Final Bout
Time: 15.17 HRS IST
India vs Singapore
Athlete: Harmeet Desai-Shankar Sanil Shetty
Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match)
Time: 15.35 HRS IST
India vs England
Athlete: Satish Kumar
Event: Men’s +91kg Final Bout
Time: 15.47 HRS IST
India vs England
Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Sathiyan Gnansekaran
Event: Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
Time: 16.15
