CWG 2018 Day 10 Schedule for India: Boxers likely to lead medal rush on penultimate day

PV sindhu will be action of Saturday. (Source: PTI) PV sindhu will be action of Saturday. (Source: PTI)

India, who have a total of 42 medals under their name including 17 golds, will aim to increase their medal tally on Day 10 of Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, with boxers set to appear in six gold-medal matches. Boxers MC Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishan and Satish Kumar will hope for a golden finish. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra will aim for a medal finish as he appears in Javelin Throw final. Squash players Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal will also hope for a medal as they play Australians in the Mixed Doubles final match. Sharath Achanta-Sathiyan will also add to India’s medal tally when they play Table Tennis Men’s Doubles Final. Indian hockey teams, both men and women, will fight for bronze on Day 10 while Indian shuttlers will aim for a spot in the final.

CWG 2018 Day 10 Schedule for India:

Athlete: Chain Singh, Sanjeev Rajput

Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification)

Time: 4.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Kyan Chenai, Manavjit Sandhu

Event: Shooting (Men’s Trap Qualification – Day 2)

Time: 4.30 HRS IST

India vs Singapore

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Mouma Das

Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Semifinal 1)

Time: 5.00 HRS IST

India vs England

Athlete: Sathiyan Gnansekaran-Manika Batra

Event: Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Semifinal 2)

Time: 5.35 HRS IST

India vs England

Event: Women’s Bronze Medal Match

Time: 6.00 HRS IST

India vs Cameroon

Athlete: Sakshi Malik

Event: Women’s Freestyle 62 kg Nordic

Time: 6.00 HRS IST

India vs Kiribati

Athlete: Somveer

Event: Men’s Freestyle 86 kg 1/8 Final

Time: 6.00 HRS IST

India vs Singapore

Athlete: Manika Batra

Event: Table Tennis (Women’s Singles Semifinal 1)

Time: 6.10 HRS IST

India vs Sri Lanka

Athlete: Satwik Rankireddy-Shetty Chirag Chandrashekhar

Event: Badminton (Men’s Doubles Semifinal)

Time: 6.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa

Event: Badminton (Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal)

Time: 6.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Vinesh

Event: Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Nordic

Time: 6.30 HRS IST

India vs Canada

Athlete: Sakshi Malik

Event: Women’s Freestyle 62 kg Nordic

Time: 6.30 HRS IST

India vs Cameroon

Athlete: Sumit

Event: Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Nordic

Time: 6.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Sakshi Malik

Event: Women’s Freestyle 62 kg Nordic

Time: 6.30 HRS IST

India vs Canada

Athlete: Sumit

Event: Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Nordic

Time: 6.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponappa

Event: Badminton (Women’s Doubles Semifinal)

Time: 6.30 HRS IST

India vs Australia

Athlete: Vinesh

Event: Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Nordic

Time: 6.30 HRS IST

Athlete: Pooja Dhanda

Event: Wrestling (Women’s Freestyle 57kg Group B)

Time: 7.25 HRS IST

India vs England

Athlete: Joshana Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal

Event: Squash (Women’s Doubles semifinal)

Time: 7.30 HRS IST

India vs Pakistan

Athlete: Sumit

Event: Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Nordic

Time: 7.30 HRS IST

India vs Northern Ireland

Athlete: Mary Kom

Event: Women’s 45-48kg Final Bout

Time: 7.32 HRS IST

India vs England

Athlete: Kidambi Srikanth

Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Semifinal)

Time: 7.32 HRS IST

India vs Scotland

Athlete: Saina Nehwal

Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Semifinal)

Time: 7.32 HRS IST

India vs England

Athlete: Amit

Event: Men’s 46-49kg Final Bout

Time: 8.17 HRS IST

Athlete: Amit

Event: Boxing (Men’s 46-49kg Semifinal 2)

Time: 8.47 HRS IST

India vs Malaysia

Athlete: HS Prannoy

Event: Badminton (Men’s Singles Semifinal)

Time: 8.17 HRS IST

India vs Canada

Athlete: PV Sindhu

Event: Badminton (Women’s Singles Semifinal)

Time: 8.17 HRS IST

India vs Northern Ireland

Athlete: Gaurav Solanki

Event: Men’s 52kg Final Bout

Time: 8:32 HRS IST

India vs Australia

Athlete: Manish Kaushik

Event: Men’s 60kg Final Bout

time: 8:47 HRS IST

India vs England

Athlete: Satwik Ranireddy- Ashwini Ponappa

Event: Mixed Doubles Semifinal

Time: 8:47

Athlete: Vipin Kashana, Neeraj Chopra

Event: Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Time: 10.05 HRS IST

Athlete: Arpinder Singh

Event: Men’s Triple Jump FInal

Time: 10:45 HRS IST

Athlete: Jinson Johnson

Event: Men’s 1500m Final

Time: 11.40 HRS IST

Athlete: Sharath Achanta

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Singles Semifinal 1)

Time: 12.00 HRS IST

Event: Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Time: 12.08 HRS IST

India vs New Zealand

Athlete: Sakshi Malik

Event: Women’s Freestyle 62 kg Nordic

Time: 12.08 HRS IST

Event: Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Time: 12.37 HRS IST

Athlete: Sumit

Event: Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Nordic

Time: 12.37 HRS IST

India vs Canada

Athlete: Vinesh

Event: Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Nordic

Time: 12.37 HRS IST

India vs England

Event: Hockey (Men’s Bronze Medal match)

Time: 14.30 HRS IST

India vs Australia

Athlete: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal

Event: Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Time: 14.30 HRS IST

India vs Cameroon

Athlete: Vikas Krishan

Event: Men’s 75kg Final Bout

Time: 15.17 HRS IST

India vs Singapore

Athlete: Harmeet Desai-Shankar Sanil Shetty

Event: Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match)

Time: 15.35 HRS IST

India vs England

Athlete: Satish Kumar

Event: Men’s +91kg Final Bout

Time: 15.47 HRS IST

India vs England

Athlete: Sharath Achanta-Sathiyan Gnansekaran

Event: Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

Time: 16.15

