Commonwealth Games 2018 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Closing Ceremony, Live TV coverage of CWG 2018

Mary Kom will be the flag bearer for India in the closing ceremony of CWG 2018. (Source: PTI) Mary Kom will be the flag bearer for India in the closing ceremony of CWG 2018. (Source: PTI)

Mary Kom will be the flagbearer for India in the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2018 scheduled to take place on Sunday. The 35-year-old won ger maiden CWG gold medal on Saturday after beating Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara in the light flyweight (48kg) final as India ended day 10 increasing their medals tally to 59 including 25 gold medals. India are assured of increasing the tally as shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will battle it out in the summit clash of women’s singles final while Kidambi Srikanth will play his men’s singles final.

When is Commonwealth Games 2018 Closing ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2018 Closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 15, 2018. This is the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Where is Commonwealth Games 2018 Closing ceremony taking place?

The Commonwealth Games 2018 Closing ceremony will take place at Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast city of Queensland in Australia. This is the fourth time Australia has hosted the Games.

What time does Commonwealth Games 2018 Closing ceremony start?

The Commonwealth Games 2018 closing ceremony will begin on the broadcasting channel from 3 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Commonwealth Games 2018 Closing ceremony?

The Closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2018 will broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. The Closing ceremony of CWG 2018 will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of Commonwealth Games 2018 Closing ceremony?

The live streaming of the Closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

