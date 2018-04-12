CWG 2018: Chef-de-Mission denies issuing upgraded accreditation to shooter’s father

Shooters before the start of the Double Trap event. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) Shooters before the start of the Double Trap event. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

India’s chef-de-mission at the ongoing Commonwealth Games Vikram Sisodia on Thursday denied issuing accreditation to the father of a shooter, who tried to enter the athletes lounge at the Belmont Shooting Center in Brisbane.

“It has been reported in one of the newspaper that one of the shooters father Mr Vinay Varman has been issued upgrade pass or accreditation from the Chef De Mission’s office…no accreditation upgrade Pass has been issued from the CDM office to any shooter’s father or to any personal coach from the shooting contingent,” Sisodia said in a brief statement.

Double trap shooter Varsha Varman’s father Vinay Varman had tried to enter the athletes’ lounge at the range but was stopped by the officials of the National Rifles Association of India.

Varsha had finished fourth in the women’s double trap event yesterday.

