CWG 2018: Boxers Vikas Krishan, Gaurav Solanki claim gold, continue India’s medal rush

Vikas Krishan won the gold medal for India.(Source: Reuters) Vikas Krishan won the gold medal for India.(Source: Reuters)

Boxer Vikas Krishan and Gaurav Solanki extended India’s gold medal tally to 25 at the Commonwealth Games 2018 after securing emphatic wins in their respective categories. Krishnan won the gold after beating Cameroon’s Dieudonne Wilfried Ntsengue in the 75 kg category on Saturday. Vikas, who is a former Asian Games gold-medallist, won the bout by a 5-0 unanimous decision in the finals and became the first men’s boxer to secure the yellow metal. Vikas began the contest cautiously but took his opponent by surprise by some aggressive punches towards the end. India’s gold rush continued as fellow Indian Gaurav Solanki beat Northern Ireland’s Brendan Irvine in the 52 kg category. Solanki displayed a highly skilled performance to win the final by a split decision of 4-1. Using his long hands to good effect, Solanki took the attack on Irvine from the start and result emphasized his commendable performance.

READ: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sumit Malik win gold, Sakshi Malik, Somveer win bronze

“Today I’m dedicating my medal to my mum, but I want to represent India at the (Tokyo) 2020 Olympics and to be there when they raise the Indian flag,” PTI quoted Solanki saying.

Boxing gloves turned to medal minting machines! What a fantastic fight by Vikas Krishan! One of India’s most decorated boxers, he snatched the 1st CWG 🥇 in the middleweight category (75kg) & our 3rd 🥇 in #GC2018Boxing for Day10. Let’s keep cheering for our stars! 🎉👏 pic.twitter.com/pil5FL9sVN — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 14 April 2018

However, the duo of Amit Panghal (49 kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) had to settle for a silver after losing their respective doubts. Expressing disappointment over his performance, Panghal said, “I am disappointed with the result. I thought it was 50-50 bout.”

Elsewhere MC Mary Kom scripted history after becoming the first Indian woman boxer to claim a Commonwealth Games gold. Her dominating performance can be gauged from her unanimous victory of 5-0 over Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara.

ALSO READ: Mary Kom’s gold an addition to overflowing list of achievements

“I am so glad to have made history again, it is a special feeling to win something that is a milestone medal. I am just so glad. This medal and each one of my medals is special to me because I have worked equally hard for them. And I will continue to do so till the time my body is fit,” PTI quoted Mary Kom as saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd