CWG 2018: Australia beat England in ‘Ashes on Wheels’, set world record

Australia’s Jordan Kerby celebrate after winning gold at the Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit at the Anna Meares Velodrome during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) Australia’s Jordan Kerby celebrate after winning gold at the Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit at the Anna Meares Velodrome during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Australia set a world record time of three minutes, 49.804 seconds in the men’s 4,000-meter team pursuit, beating England for gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Dubbed as “the Ashes on wheels” by local media, the event stood up for its billing after the Australian cycling team shaved off the seconds from England previous world record of 3:50.265, which it had set at the Rio Olympics.

Track Cycling – Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games – Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals – Anna Meares Velodrome – Gold Coast, Australia – April 5, 2018. Member of team Australia celebrates after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Paul Childs Track Cycling – Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games – Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals – Anna Meares Velodrome – Gold Coast, Australia – April 5, 2018. Member of team Australia celebrates after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Paul Childs

The Australian cycling team — Kelland O’Brien, Leigh Howard, Alex Porter and Sam Welsford — won one of the three gold medals for country at the Anna Meares velodrome in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, the Australian women’s pursuit team overtook New Zealand on the last lap to win in a games-record time.

Australian duo Stephanie Morton and Kaarle McCulloch then beat New Zealand to win the women’s team sprint, finishing in 32.488.

The New Zealanders picked up their first gold medal on the track with a victory over England in the men’s team sprint.

Track Cycling – Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games – Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals – Anna Meares Velodrome – Gold Coast, Australia – April 5, 2018. Alex Porter, Sam Welsford, Leigh Howard and Kelland O’Brien of Australia in action. REUTERS/Paul Childs Track Cycling – Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games – Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals – Anna Meares Velodrome – Gold Coast, Australia – April 5, 2018. Alex Porter, Sam Welsford, Leigh Howard and Kelland O’Brien of Australia in action. REUTERS/Paul Childs

