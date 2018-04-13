CWG 2018: Anish Bhanwala, 15, becomes India’s youngest Commonwealth Games medallist

Anish Bhanwala, 15, wins gold in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol. (Source: Twitter) Anish Bhanwala, 15, wins gold in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol. (Source: Twitter)

Anish Bhanwala broke Games record on Friday as he earned a gold medal in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol to take India’s medal tally to 34 on Day 9 of Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. With the feat, the 15-year old became the youngest medallist for India in the history of CWG.

The teenager shot a score of 30/40 in the final after topping qualification to give India 16th gold medal, surpassing Glasgow CWG 2014 tally of 15 golds. His score of 30 is the same as that of Rio Olympic silver medallist in 2016.

Anish, who needed a perfect five, got all the shots right in the final round to break the Games record in his debut. India have now taken six gold medals in shooting after Jitu Rai, Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Tejaswini Sawant and Shreyasi Singh.

On becoming the youngest athlete in the Indian team, Anish said, “I’m very excited that I became the Commonwealth champion. I am the youngest athlete from India to win Commonwealth gold at 15.”

On his next target, Anish said, “Next are the world championships (in South Korea) and Asian Games (Indonesia). I will celebrate with my coach.”

GOLD!!! Congrats Anish Bhanwala. 15 year old. You should not be bunking school ??. So proud of you my friend. Mens 25m Rapid Fire @OGQ_India @GC2018 #gc2018shooting. What a performance!! Congrats @OfficialNRAI @Media_SAI @jaspalrana2806 pic.twitter.com/PNuqwdTQm5 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 13 April 2018

Unbelievable- #AnishBhanwala at just 15 years of age wins a Gold in 25 m rapid pistol. Congratulations Anish.

Also many congratulations to#TejaswiniSawant for the GOLD 🥇 & #AnjumMoudgil for the SILVER🥈in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/VcvTpOKjkD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 13 April 2018

The Junior World Cup gold medalist shooter, who is a Class X student, got permission from the Central Board of Secondary Education to take his Board exams next month. The National Rifle Association of India wrote to CBSE since the Class X and shooting dates were overlapping.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd