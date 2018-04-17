CWG 2018: All that didn’t glitter in Gold Coast, also-rans at the Games

Quartermiler Muhammad Anas’s performance was, perhaps, the best among the rest. (Source: AP) Quartermiler Muhammad Anas’s performance was, perhaps, the best among the rest. (Source: AP)

Artistic gymnastics

The sport suffered due to the administrative mess with various factions vying for control. It showed in the results. There was no Dipa Karmakar, and expectations were low.

India finished 9th in the men’s team event.

2010 CWG medallist Ashish Kumar was a big disappointment. He finished 24th in floor exercises, 33rd in pommel horse, 34th in the rings, 15th in the vault, 29th in parallel bars and 38th in horizontal bar

Compatriot Yogeshwar Singh fared better, qualifying for the final and finishing 14th in the men’s individual all-round event.

Rakesh Patra qualified for the rings final, but finished eighth among eight competitors.

India finished 7th in the women’s team event. Aruna Budda Reddy, Pranati Das and Pranati Nayak reached the finals in various events, but finished way down.

Athletics

It was a mixed bag as several athletes performed impressively while a few others disappointed.

Mohd Anas (4th in the men’s 400m), Jinson Johnson (5th in men’s 1500m with a national record) and Tejaswin Shankar (6th in the men’s high jump) caught the eye as did Arpinder Singh (4th in triple jump), Vipin Kashana (5th in men’s javelin throw) and Hima Das (6th in women’s 400m). Khushbir Kaur came 4th in the women’s 20km race walk.

On the other hand, seasoned MR Poovamma did not advance beyond her women’s 400m heat. India has had a rich history in the women’s 4x400m relay, but did not add to it in Gold Coast as the quartet finished 7th.

Basketball

The Indian men’s team had the likes of Satnam Bhamara, Amjyot Gill and Amritpal Singh, but it did not prevent their successive defeats. The same fate befell the women’s team.

Track cycling

Apart from Deborah, there was hardly any cyclist of note.

India finished 7th in men’s team sprint.

Finished 6th in the women’s team sprint and 7th in the 4000m team pursuit.

Lawn bowls

There is not much tradition in India in this sport, and they were not expected to finish among the medals. In that light, 5th in women’s fours, 7th in women’s pairs and 6th in men’s fours could be termed creditable results.

Swimming

In the pool, the competition at the Commonwealth Games is world class with powerhouses Australia, England and South Africa in the mix. India’s propsects, therefore, were bleak.

Virdhawal Khade has had the odd good result in major meets, but failed to rise to the occasion this time. He was eliminated in the men’s 50m butterfly semis and did not make it past the heats in the men’s 50m freestyle.

Sajan Prakash finished 7th in men’s 1500m freestyle and 8th in men’s 200m butterfly. He was eliminated in the 50m butterfly heats and 100m butterfly semifinals.

Srihari Nataraj competed in the men’s 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, and impressed without making the medal rounds.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App