CWG 2018: Aggressive Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu to claim her second Commonwealth Games gold

Saina Nehwal after winning the match point. (Source: Reuters) Saina Nehwal after winning the match point. (Source: Reuters)

Saina Nehwal deservingly claimed the women’s singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 where she outwitted PV Sindhu in an all-India final on the final day of the tournament. With the feat, Saina becomes the only shuttler to have won two singles gold at CWG.

In a highly intense final that lasted an hour, Saina emerged as the better player of the two as she used her experience to win the gold-medal match 21-18, 23-21 in one hour. The thrilling final began on an equal note with both the shuttlers not letting the other take a lead of more than a point. While Saina found hard to deal with Sindhu’s smashes, Sindhu was having difficulty with Saina’s strokes placement.

However, the London Olympics bronze-medallist’s sharp instincts helped her take 9-4 lead in an exhilarating contest. Even though Sindhu returned after mid-game interval to make a comeback, she only managed to bridge the gap a little but her effort was not enough to down the 28-year old, who claimed the first game in 23 minutes.

Gold medallist Saina Nehwal with silver medallist PV Sindhu. (Source: AP) Gold medallist Saina Nehwal with silver medallist PV Sindhu. (Source: AP)

The second game saw longer rallies and tougher fights and a better command on smashes by both the ace shuttlers. Sindhu took 9-7 lead at the start of the second game and managed to maintain the lead till after the break. However, the 22-year old, who has a history of unfortunate finals, could not match up to Saina’s aggression. After the game was level at 19-19, a see-saw battle began between the two Indians with rallies going as long as 68 seconds.

Both the players refused to give up till the very end as the game stood level at 21-21. It was a wide stroke from Sindhu that won Saina the match point as the Glasgow gold medallist screamed in celebration.

