Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony: Twitter goes abuzz amid festivities from Gold Coast

The opening ceremony of the 21st Commonwealth Games got underway on Wednesday evening in Gold Coast, Australia. Luckily for the spectators, athletes and organisers alike, the 35,000 people didn’t care enough about the rain that hit the venue prior to the start. The opening ceremony was slated to last two hours.

As per the programme, the opening ceremony began with celebrations of the laid-back beach lifestyle synonymous with the Gold Coast, and Australian indigenous culture. Later in the evening, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, is scheduled to officially open the games on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla touched down in Brisbane earlier in the day for the start of their official trip to Australia for the Games. The royal couple entered the stadium under dry skies half an hour before the ceremony began.

Scotland, as the host of the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014, were the first to enter the stadium in the Parade of Nations. Host Australia entered last – as is the tradition.

Prior to the start of the Games, PM Narendra Modi extended his good wishes to the athletes. He wrote in a tweet, “All the best to the athletes representing India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games! Our sportspersons have worked tremendously hard and the Games will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent. Every Indian is cheering for our contingent.”

The games end April 15.

