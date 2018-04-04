Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s first-timers to watch out for in Gold Coast

Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker and Vikas Krishan Yadav are appearing in the CWG for the first time this year. Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker and Vikas Krishan Yadav are appearing in the CWG for the first time this year.

The Indian contingent is all set to bring the country laurels when they participate in the Commonwealth Games 2018. We might know the popular medal hopefuls who have garnered experience over time and shown resilience in their performance at the CWG in the past, but there are some freshers at the tournament who carry with them equal expectations after showing brilliant performances in other competitions around the world in the recent past.

Let us have a look at the first timers from India to watch out for:

Neeraj Chopra

India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra might not have gotten a chance to participate in the Commonwealth Games before this, but he is definitely one of the favourites to win a medal. Chopra had created history when he set a new junior world record at the World U20 Championships in 2016 with a throw of 86.48 metres. The 20-year old followed that up with gold at the senior Asian Championships last year. In February this year, he went on to win a gold at the Federation Cup Athletics Championships.

Vikas Krishan Yadav

Vikas Krishan Yadav will be appearing in his first Commonwealth Games after missing the 2014 event held in Glasgow as he suffered a cut before the trials. The 26-year old also had to play the understudy to Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Vijender Singh in many competitions. It was only after Vijender turned professional in 2013 that the Hisar boxer, who won gold in the 2010 Asian Games, could make the middleweight (75kg) boxing category his own.

Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker shot her way to a gold in women’s 10m Air Pistol with a score of 241.1 in the ISSF World Cup finals to rewrite her own final national record of 240.5 set at the National Shooting Championships in December last year. She is the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup and she won two at this year’s competition and also broke Heena Sidhu’s long-standing national record. It will come as a surprise to many but Manu took to shooting just a little over two years ago and has consistently performed well in global and domestic tournaments.

Mausam Khatri

Mausam Khatri, 26, is a freestyle wrestler. He is a bronze medallist in the 2010 Asian Games and has also been Commonwealth Wrestling champion twice, along with being the winner of gold medal in the 2016 South Asian Games. Khatri was bound to participate in the last two CWG but missed his chance when he tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a drug which was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2010.

Mohammad Anas

Mohammad Anas broke the national record in 400 metres at the Polish Athletics Championship in Poland in June 2016, clocking 45.40 seconds, thus qualifying for Olympics. With that, he became the third Indian athlete to qualify for the event at the Olympics, after Milkha Singh (1956 and 1960) and K. M. Binu (2004).

In July 2016, Anas was part of the relay team that broke the national 4 × 400 metres relay at Bangalore and qualified for the Olympics. The quartet of Anas, Kunhu Mohammed, Ayyasamy Dharun and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:00:91, rewriting the national record of 3:02.17 set by themselves four weeks earlier in Turkey. The performance also helped the relay team jump to 13th place in the world rankings. He also qualified for IAAF World Relay in Bahamas after clocking 45.32 seconds in the Indian Grand Prix.

Deepak Lather

Deepak Lather, who won gold in the 62kg category at Commonwealth Youth Games in 2015, created a new national record as he lifted a total of 258 kg with 120 kg in snatch and 138 kg in clean and jerk in the tournament. He also became the youngest Indian to achieve the feat.

He carried on his form in 2017 at Commonwealth Games Championships as he went on to win three medals for the country. While the young weightlifter won gold in 69kg category, he also won bronze in senior’s men’s section, lifting a total weight of 295kg (138kg + 157kg).

The upcoming Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast will be the biggest test for the 18-year old. But with his form, he would hope he can at least earn a podium finish.

Pooja Dhanda

Indian wrestler Pooja Dhanda suffered a tear to her anterir cruciate ligament in a training camp in Lucknow in 2015 for which she had to undergo two surgeries. Despite the break in her glittering career, her performance in the Pro Wrestling League turned heads where she beat Olympic bronze medallist Odunayo Adekuoroye as well as world championship silver medallist Marwa Amri.

She then defeated Geeta Phogat during the trials for the 57kg category to seal her place in the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games, where she will aim for the gold.

Rahul Balasaheb Aware

Rahul Balasaheb Aware, who won gold medal in the men’s freestyle 55 kg category in Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in 2011, is one of the 45 athletes who are provided financial support under the ‘Target Olympic Podium” program devised by the Indian government in 2015. Rahul, along with fellow wrestlers Sushil Kumar (men’s freestyle 74 kg), Yogeshwar Dutt (men’s freestyle 66 kg), Amit Kumar (men’s freestyle 57 kg) gets Rs. 7.5 million each and carries high hopes in his first Commonwealth Games taking place in Gold Coast.

Manish Singh Rawat

Manish Singh Rawat surprised with his performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics where he finished a commendable 13th in the 20km race walking category ahead of higher ranked opponents. The 25-year-old Manish finished 13th in the 20km event at Rio, ahead of some of the best racewalkers in the world.

P Gururaja

At the age of 28, the CWG is more or less a make-or-break for weightlifter P Gururaja, who has high hopes at the Gold Coast event. If he reprises his best, that is 249kg (108+141) he achieved for the Commonwealth Championship gold in Penang in 2016, he would, in all likelihood, manage at least a podium in Gold Coast.

