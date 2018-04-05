Commonwealth Games 2018: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, P Gururaja lift India to fourth spot on day one at Gold Coast

Weightlifters Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja bagged gold and silver medals respectively. (Source: AP) Weightlifters Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja bagged gold and silver medals respectively. (Source: AP)

India made a strong statement on day one of the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast as weightlifters Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja bagged gold and silver medals respectively. Chanu shattered the Commondwealth Games record en route to gold by lifting a total of 196 kgs (snatch, clean and jerk) in 48kg category. Gururaja, who won silver in the 56 kg category, survived two failed attempts before succeeding in his third to manage a podium finish. The exploits by the lifters helped India to fourth in the medals tally behind England, Australia and Canada.

The Indian shuttlers also had a good day after they defeated their Sri Lankan and Pakistan counterparts in the mixed-team badminton event by a margin of 5-0. Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal won their matches comprehensively. Nehwal was particularly ruthless against her opponent Sri Lankan Madushika Dilrukshi, beating her 21-8, 21-4. Pranaav Chopra and Ruthvika Gadde had to work hard for their victories against Sri Lanka. Youngsters Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also began their campaign with a win.

In other events, boxer Manoj Kumar won his opening bout against Nigeria’s Osita Umeh (5-0). Harinder Pal Sandhu and Vikram Malhotra also prevailed in their matches on the squash court. In swimming, Virdhawal Khade qualified for the semi-finals in the 50m butterfly event. Along with him, Srihari Nataraj made his way to the next round after setting a new national record of 56.71 secs in 100m backstroke heat. Swimmer Sajan Prakash, however, had to bow out of the tournament.

In table tennis, the India women’s team kickstarted their campaign on a positive note while the men’s team trounced Trinidad and Tobago.

However, disappointment came early for the Indian women’s hockey team as they suffered an unexpected loss to Wales.

India also drew a blank in cycling as both the men’s and women’s team crashed out of the event. While the women’s team came sixth, the men’s team were finished seventh.

India was beaten in lawn bowls by New Zealand in women’s singles sectional play. In men’s triples sectional play, India also lost their game against Wales.

