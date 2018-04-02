Commonwealth Games 2018: Trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is eligible to compete as a woman, says chief executive

Laurel Hubbard (third from left) won a silver medal for New Zealand at the Weightlifting World Championships. (IWF Photo) Laurel Hubbard (third from left) won a silver medal for New Zealand at the Weightlifting World Championships. (IWF Photo)

Organizers of the Commonwealth Games have reiterated their full support for New Zealand transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. Hubbard, who had delayed her arrival to the Gold Coast to avoid the media spotlight, will be competing in the women’s +90kg class. Hubbard’s participation has raised a lot of eyeballs around the world but she hoped that people will keep an open mind about her participation.

“It’s very, very clear that Laurel is eligible to compete as a woman in accordance with the existing rules and we respect that right for her to compete,” Commonwealth Games chief executive David Grevemberg said.

“We’re fully supportive of athletes who are eligible to compete and this is an athlete who has competed in other International Weightlifting Federation competitions and we look forward to the success of all athletes competing,” he added.

At the recently concluded Weightlifting World Championships, Hubbard had performed well and bagged two medals. However, her participation has drawn sharp responses from coaches across the world, who have questioned her right to be in the field.

Speaking to the Weekend Herald, Hubbard responded to the criticism and said, “Obviously the policies put forward by the IOC and other organisations are evolving and perhaps they may change after I have competed. But I would ask people to keep an open mind and perhaps look to the fact that I didn’t win, as evidence that any advantage I may hold is not as great as they may think.”

