Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Parade of Nations underway at Gold Coast arena

Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The 21st edition of Commonwealth Games is all set to begin in Gold Coast. More than 4,500 athletes from 71 nations will compete for 275 gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. This is the first major multi-sport event which will have same number of men’s and women’s medal events. The Games will continue for 12 days in Australia with para-athletes also included in the same schedule. India have sent a 227-member strong contingent for the Games and ace badminton player PV Sindhu will be the flag-bearer for India at the opening ceremony. Not the complete 227-member contingent of India will be present at the opening ceremony as some athletes have their events towards the end of the Games. All the athletes will take the oath for participating in the Games in the right spirit and on behalf of all the athletes, athlete’s oath will be taken by Karen Murphy, a Lawn Bowls player from Australia.
Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony will get underway at 3 pm IST on Wednesday. The Opening Ceremony will be live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The live streaming will be on SonyLIV.com.
Indian badminton star P V Sindhu will lead the Indian contingent into the Carrara stadium. Sindhu, ranked third in the world, was the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal.
Mildly amusing: The MC is standing atop of a lifeguard tower, yeah, like the one we saw in Baywatch. She is off lifeguard duty tonight, however, as she announces the names of the teams as they make their way into the arena.
The commonwealth teams enter the arena led by their respective flag bearer. Countries will enter according to the alphabetical order.
Hey, this looks more like a Bollywood style opening ceremony, but only far much better. Right now, scores of performers dressed in beachwear are shaking their hips to a peppy number by singer Ricki-Lee Coulter. Let's see whether the IPL opening ceremony, set to begin in three days, will pull the rug from under the Gold Coast. Props to programme curator for showing us a bit of beach culture in under five minutes.
Meanwhile, Australian website news.com.au claims that the opening ceremony has left the fans divided as a few had felt the dreamy sequence involving Aussie actor Jack Thompson was a bit "left of centre" for the ceremony.
The Prince of Wales, Charles and the Dutchess of Cornwall, Camilla receive a warm welcome from the games organisers.
A ceremonial ritual involving aboriginals is underway which symbolises the passing down of knowledge from the old to the young.
Australian hip-hop star Mau Power and singer Christine Anu lit up the stage with a catchy fusion number. Now, William Barton, one of Australia's finest traditional didgeridoo players, enthralls the audience with a mesmerising performance.
For all those who missed the stunning opening montage, here a short video courtesy the CWG Gold Coast Twitter handle.
Check out these arresting visuals from the Commonwealth Games. We doff our hat to the programme curator.
All right, all right. The opening ceremony is underway with an interstellar-esque opening montage, with background score that reminds us of Ludwin Goransson's Black Panther.
Just a few minutes away from the start of the opening ceremony. PV Sindhu will be the flag bearer for India in Gold Coast. This is the official beginning of the 21st edition of CWG 2018.
Did you know that Rashid Anwar was the first Indian to win a medal at Commonwealth Games. Then known as the Empire Games, Anwar won bronze medal in the freestyle 74kg wrestling competition in 1934.
The crowd is making its way to the stadium. They are all set to enjoy the show in Gold Coast. People from all the Commonwealth nations are coming to the stadium. The opening ceremony begins in half-an-hour
India hockey team stars PR Sreejesh and SV Sunil are all set for the Commonwealth Games. The India hockey team goalkeeper Sreejesh tweeted this picture before the start of the opening ceremony.
The lead up to the stadium is beautiful in Gold Coast. But, some people are protesting outside the stadium about colonisation. Look at the posters in their hands. Some read: "Colonisation is not a Game."
Welcome to the coverage to the Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony. The 21th edition of the Games are set to begin in Gold Coast. Star badminton PV Sindhu will be the flag bearer for India at the opening ceremony. Good luck to all the athletes who are participating in the Games.