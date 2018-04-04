Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Parade of Nations underway at Gold Coast arena

Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live: CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony underway in Gold Coast. (Reuters Photo) Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live: CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony underway in Gold Coast. (Reuters Photo)

Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The 21st edition of Commonwealth Games is all set to begin in Gold Coast. More than 4,500 athletes from 71 nations will compete for 275 gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. This is the first major multi-sport event which will have same number of men’s and women’s medal events. The Games will continue for 12 days in Australia with para-athletes also included in the same schedule. India have sent a 227-member strong contingent for the Games and ace badminton player PV Sindhu will be the flag-bearer for India at the opening ceremony. Not the complete 227-member contingent of India will be present at the opening ceremony as some athletes have their events towards the end of the Games. All the athletes will take the oath for participating in the Games in the right spirit and on behalf of all the athletes, athlete’s oath will be taken by Karen Murphy, a Lawn Bowls player from Australia.

Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony will get underway at 3 pm IST on Wednesday. The Opening Ceremony will be live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The live streaming will be on SonyLIV.com.

Commonwealth Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Updates

