Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Updates India vs Sri Lanka Live Badminton Live Streaming: India 21-16, 3-4 against Sri Lanka in men’s singles

Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Updates India vs Sri Lanka Badminton Mixed Team Live Score: Saina Nehwal will be in action on Day 1 at Gold Coast. Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Updates India vs Sri Lanka Badminton Mixed Team Live Score: Saina Nehwal will be in action on Day 1 at Gold Coast.

On the first day of the Commonwealth Games 2018, 2012 London Olympic Bronze medal winning badminton star Saina Nehwal will be in action as India get ready to take on Sri Lanka in the morning for their opening match in mixed-team event. PV Sindhu, who suffered an ankle strain just a week ahead of CWG will not take the court on Friday, as Nehwal go head-to-head against Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage at teh Carrara Sports Arena in a single’s match. Pranaav Chopra and Ruthvika Gadde will then take on Sri Lanka’s Sachin dias and Thilini Pramodika Henahewa in the mixed doubles. In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth will go head-to-head against Niluka Karunaratne, while Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will square off against Buwaneka Goonethulleka and Dinuka Karunaratna in men’s doubles. In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy will lock horns with Thilini Pramodika Hendahewa and Kavidi Sirimannage.

Commonwealth Games 2018 Badminton Mixed Team Live Streaming: Indian mixed team Group stage badminton match on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of Indian mixed team Group play stage badminton match on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

