Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Updates India vs Sri Lanka Live Badminton Live Streaming: India 21-16, 3-4 against Sri Lanka in men’s singles

On the first day of the Commonwealth Games 2018, 2012 London Olympic Bronze medal winning badminton star Saina Nehwal will be in action as India get ready to take on Sri Lanka in the morning for their opening match in mixed-team event. PV Sindhu, who suffered an ankle strain just a week ahead of CWG will not take the court on Friday, as Nehwal go head-to-head against Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage at teh Carrara Sports Arena in a single’s match. Pranaav Chopra and Ruthvika Gadde will then take on Sri Lanka’s Sachin dias and Thilini Pramodika Henahewa in the mixed doubles. In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth will go head-to-head against Niluka Karunaratne, while Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will square off against Buwaneka Goonethulleka and Dinuka Karunaratna in men’s doubles. In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy will lock horns with Thilini Pramodika Hendahewa and Kavidi Sirimannage.
Commonwealth Games 2018 Badminton Mixed Team Live Streaming: Indian mixed team Group stage badminton match on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India. The live streaming of Indian mixed team Group play stage badminton match on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.
Game point for Srikanth - and he smashes it to take the first game for India! IND 21-16 SL . Good fight from Karunaratne but he could not surpass the Indian.
Karunaratne scores three points in a row to cut down Srikanth's lead. It is a good fight from the Sri Lankan as he looks to bounce back in the first game. IND 18-15 SL
Smash from Karunaratne but he drops it outside the court. Srikanth regains his 6-point lead in the first game. IND 18-12 in first game.
Srikanth is building the pressure on the Sri Lankan now and now the Indian looks in total control. Takes a 6-point lead in the first game. IND 16-9 SL
Good try from Karunaratne to try and answer Srikanth's drop shot but he was unable to find a reply. The Indian takes another point as India takes the lead in the break. IND 11-8 SL
Terrific smash from Karunaratne and Srikanth had no reply for that one! Sri Lanka have a one-point lead over India and this match is now not looking as easy now as it looked on papers earlier. IND 6-7 SL
Good comeback from Karunaratne and he is showing a fighting spirit. He gets back into the match with 5 points and he takes the lead for Sri Lanka. IND 3-5 SL
Srikanth takes an early lead for India with Karunaratne finding it hard to stay on feet against the Indian. IND 3-0 SL in first game. The Indian is looking fairly confident and composed in the middle.
Kidambi Srikanth will now go on head-to-head against Niluka Karunaratne in men's singles competition. This also seems like a fairly easy competition for India, but as we have seen in the morning, Sri Lanka can sprung up a surprise at any moment.
India beat Sri Lanka 21-15, 19-21, 22-20 in mixed doubles. This match was not an easy one for India as many expected it would be. Sri Lanka's Sachin dias and Thilini Pramodika Henahewa put up a solid fight and they took it right down to the wire.
We could have a huge upset as Sri Lanka are in 20-19 lead. Match point for Sri Lanka. India get two points in a row and the tables have turned. It is a match point for India now. WHAT A MATCH!
Two points to India with Pranaav and Ruthika keeping their composure and nerves. But Sri Lanka are not that far behind. It is getting down to the final moments of this match. IND 19-18 SL
Two points to India in a row and the scores are level in the final game. Talk about a close fight! This is getting right down to the wire between India and Sri Lanka. IND 15-15 SL in final game.
SMASH! That was delightful to watch from Thilini but it was declared as outside. India get the point but Sri Lanka still in lead. IND 13-14 SL in final game.
India take the advantage at break in the final game. Fearless display from Sri Lanka but India in lead at the moment. IND 11-10 SL in final game.
Great recovery from Praanav Chopra and he smashed it to Thilini who could only hit the net. India get a crucial point here in the final game. IND 9-8 SL in final round.
Tense competition in the third round and currently Sri Lanka are in the lead. Two points in a row for Sachin and Thilini and they take the score IND 5-7 SL in the final game. India get two points in a row to make it even.
Good shot from Ruthvika as she earns a point for India - the atmosphere is getting tense in the middle. India 2-3 SL in third game.
Smash from Thilini and Sri Lanka have a game point in the second game. Another smash and Ruthvika plays it wide. Sri Lanka have taken the game in spite of a terrific fight from the Indian pair. IND 21-15, 19-21 SL
WHAT A COMEBACK! India have taken 8 points in a row - they have climbed from 10-18 to make it level at 18-18 against Sri Lanka. This match is on fire!
Good set up by Ruthvika as India get four points in a row to surmount a comeback. Sri Lanka still have a four point lead, though. IND 14-18 SL in second game.
SMASH! Sachin Dias is feeling the excitement as he takes two points in a row for Sri Lanka. He looks pumped up as he cheers in the middle. Sri Lanka now have a 8-point lead in the second game. IND 10-18 SL
Terrific dead shot from Sachin and Sachin was completely deceived. Clinical display from Sri Lanka and they have a 5-point lead. IND 8-13 SL
Sri Lanka in lead at the break in second game - IND 7-11 Sri Lanka. India will come back after getting instructions from their coaches and will look to get back now.
Good combination of attacking shots from Sri Lanka and ordinary defence from India gives Thilini and Sachin another point. Sri Lanka lead 10-6 in second game.
Sachin Dias misses the shot and finds the net as India look to get back into the game. Chopra then commits two errors in a row. The atmosphere is getting tense out in the middle now. IND 3-9 SL in second game
Sachin Dias is firing on cylinders in second game as Sri Lanka take a 6-2 lead over India. Terrific smash to get the last point and Ruthvika could only manage to find the net in the reply.
Sri Lanka take three points in a row in the second game - Terrific play from Thilini as Sri Lanka look to bounce back. Sri Lanka 3-0 India in second game.
India have taken the first game in mixed doubles event after a terrific smash from Pranaav Chopra and no answer from Sachin. As expected Pranaav and Ruthvika take the first game. India 21-15 Sri Lanka. Off to second game.
Terrific dead shot from Ruthvika Gadde and Sri Lanka's Thilini dive could not help her. India 19-13 Sri Lanka in first game. Two points in a row for Sri Lanka and they take it to India 19-15 Sri Lanka in the first game.
The shuttle landed just a yard outside from Sachin's shot and India get another point. Praanav and Ruthvika have a 6 points lead in the first game.
Solid attacking play from Pranaav and Ruthvika and Sachin and Thilini are getting confused. India are in total control after the break and the Indian pair have taken a 7-point lead here. One way traffic at Gold Coast!
Terrific smash by Praanav and Sachin had no answer for that - India take early advantage at mid-game break. India 11-8 Sri Lanka in first game.
The Sri Lankan pair are starting to find their feet and they are on level terms once again with the reputed Indian pair. Sri Lanka 8-8 India in first game.
Sri Lanka are bouncing back after getting off to a nervy start and they have managed to get back to level terms with India. A drop shot from Pranaav Chopra hit the nets and Sri Lanka gets a point. India 5-5 Sri Lanka
It has been a nervy start for both the countries and some unforced errors have cost both India and Sri Lanka some points early on. The score is level at Sri Lanka 2-2 India.
First up will be Ruthvika Gadde and Pranaav Chopra in mixed doubles against Sri Lanka's Sachin dias and Thilini Pramodika Henahewa. India will hope to get on to a solid start on Day 1. But the challengers are not going to give it away that easy. Who will take the early lead - let's find out!
The Commonwealth Games 2018 is ready to begin and first-off for India is the mixed-team badminton event against Sri Lanka. Plenty of big stars in action tonight for both the countries- the 2012 London Bronze medal winning shuttler Saina Nehwal will take on Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage in women's singles. Kidambi Srikanth will take on London Olympian Niluka Karunaratne in men's singles. Plenty of action to come on Day 1. Stay tuned for updates!