Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Score India vs Wales Hockey Live Streaming: India 0-2 Wales in Q3

Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Day 1: The Games are finally here! The first of the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games and we are all set for the events to begin. The Opening Ceremony was held on Wednesday and Parade of Nations was a beautiful sight. PV Sindhu was India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony but today she will lead India at the badminton court. There are a host of events on day one for India and this could be a day when India win their first gold medal in weightlifting where Mirabai Chanu will lead the challenge. Big responsibility for the star athletes as they would like to begin the Games on a winning note. Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and Indian gymnasts will all be raring to go for India. Catch Live Commonwealth Games 2018 Updates from Gold Coast here.
Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Day 1 Live Streaming: Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 1 will be live on Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD. Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD will show the same from 4:30 am IST. The live stream of CWG 2018 can be seen on SonyLIV.com
The third quarter begins in women's hockey match between India and Wales. India are trailing Wales 0-2 and need to bouce back. This is the first game for them. A loss here will hurt there chances a big time going deeper into the tournament
Big event for India. Gururaja is representing India at the Games. Can India begin with a medal here? Gururaja is yet to begin. Artistic Gymnastics men's team final are also ongoing
WALES ARE 2-0 UP AGAINST INDIA! What is happening on the hockey field. Poor defence from India and one Wales player was brought down inside the circle. Penalty Stroke to Wales and French converts! India team has no clue what is happening to them
Wales have caused a panic in Indian camp. They have dominated play in the second quarter and maintained their lead throughout. Big ask for India to bounce back and level this score. Coach Harendra shouting instructions from the sidelines
A brilliant play from India and they have earned themselves a penalty corner! Chance for them to equalise with just over a minute remaining in the first quarter. The first attempt is blocked as it hits the legs of the defender. Another PC to India
Wales have taken the lead! What a start for them. Indian defence was caught napping there. A push from right side and it goes past everyone to Lisa Daley inside India's circle. She is unmarked and makes no mistake in scoring the goal! India 0-1 Wales
First five minutes of the game and India have dominated proceedings. They have kept Wales under check and completed their passes. But both teams have failed to find the first goal. India will be eyeing to break the deadlock!
India take on Wales in women's hockey! Big game for India as they would like to start on a winning note and continue that momentum going further into the tournamet. Rani Rampal will lead India in the game
Apart from Badminton, India have many events lined up on day one at CWG. Mirabai Chanu will be leading the weightlifting sport. India vs Pakistan later in the day in the badminton mixed team event. There is gymnastics, boxing, hockey and much more. CWG 2018 India Full Schedule Day 1
India are on the badminton courts for the mixed team event against Sri Lanka. Best of five matches in this tie. PV Sindhu has decided not to play this. Saina Nehwal will lead India's charge. Follow India vs Sri Lanka badminton Live Updates here
Welcome! This is the day when the Games begin in Gold Coast. What a big moment for all the athletes who are participating in the event and for the people of Gold Coast who are hosting them. India will be in action today in many sports from badminton to weightlifiting and from gymastics to boxing.