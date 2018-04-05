Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Score India vs Wales Hockey Live Streaming: India 0-2 Wales in Q3

Commonwealth Games 2018 Live India vs Sri Lanka Badminton: India lead Sri Lanka 1-0. (Express Photo by Mihir Vasavda) Commonwealth Games 2018 Live India vs Sri Lanka Badminton: India lead Sri Lanka 1-0. (Express Photo by Mihir Vasavda)

Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Day 1: The Games are finally here! The first of the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games and we are all set for the events to begin. The Opening Ceremony was held on Wednesday and Parade of Nations was a beautiful sight. PV Sindhu was India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony but today she will lead India at the badminton court. There are a host of events on day one for India and this could be a day when India win their first gold medal in weightlifting where Mirabai Chanu will lead the challenge. Big responsibility for the star athletes as they would like to begin the Games on a winning note. Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and Indian gymnasts will all be raring to go for India. Catch Live Commonwealth Games 2018 Updates from Gold Coast here.

Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Day 1 Live Streaming: Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 1 will be live on Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD. Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD will show the same from 4:30 am IST. The live stream of CWG 2018 can be seen on SonyLIV.com

Commonwealth Games 2018 Live Updates Day 1 Live Streaming

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd