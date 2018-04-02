Commonwealth Games 2018: Everything you need to know about the Games in Gold Coast

Commonwealth Games 2018: The mascot for the Games is a blue koala called Borobi with indigenous markings on it. Commonwealth Games 2018: The mascot for the Games is a blue koala called Borobi with indigenous markings on it.

Commonwealth Games 2018 will be the 21st edition of the multi-sport event which will include more than 6000 athletes from 71 competing nations, primarily known as the Commonwealth of Nations. The games will be held on the Gold Coast in Australia and will be the fifth occasion that the Aussies play host. Beginning from April 4, the Games are expected to draw more than a million spectators over 18 venues. The mascot for the Games is a blue koala called Borobi with indigenous markings on it.

Sports

The games at Gold Coast will include seven para-sports and 18 other forms of sports which includes the likes of swimming, weightlifting, athletics, badminton, boxing, hockey, lawn bowls and others. Para-athletes were first included at the 1994 Games in British Columbia.

Added to this are eight optional sports including beach volleyball, cycling, gymnastics, etc. On offer will be 275 gold medals which the athletes will be competing for. For the first time, beach volleyball and women’s sevens have also been included.

History

Held once in every four years, The Commonwealth Games took place for the first time in 1930 (known as The Empire Games). Only 11 countries participated in it and sent a total of 400 athletes. In 1952 (fifth) the title of the games was changed to British Empire and Commonwealth Games. The term Commonwealth Games was first used in 1978 when it was held in Edmonton, Canada. However, the Games came to Asia only in 1998 when it was held in Malaysia.

Athletes participate in a training session at the venue for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. (Source: Reuters) Athletes participate in a training session at the venue for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. (Source: Reuters)

Impact

The quadrennial games in Australia bring a lot of fervour and joy to the host nation. But what it also yields is a massive economic impact on the host nation. According to a report in Mail Online, “The Games are estimated to have a $2 billion economic impact on the Gold Coast and Queensland.” Added to this the event is also estimated to garner 30,000 full-time equivalent jobs. Apart from this 15,000 volunteers will also get an opportunity to work during the games. Revenue from tourism is also expected to increase during this period.

