Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s performance at the last CWG in Australia

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sushil Kumar may be the most recognisable Indian names participating in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. But the last time Australia played host to the Games in 2006, Saina was a 16-year-old unknown quantity who was ousted in the Round of 16 and Sindhu was yet to make her senior debut. Sushil was yet to become the household name that he is now but wrestling as a whole was dropped from the Games.

Australia hosted the Commonwealth Games in Brisbane in 2006. The hosts took up the top spot with 84 gold medals and a total haul of 222. England followed with 36 golds and 110 medals and Canada were third with 26 golds and 86 medals. India finished fourth with 22 golds and a total medal tally of 50. It was the second consecutive edition that had ended with India’s fourth position and it was also, at the time, the country’s joint highest finish. India had finished fourth in the 2002 Games in Manchester with a haul of 30 golds and 69 medals overall. That record would be surpassed in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi where India finished second behind Australia with a total medal tally of 101 that included 38 golds.

Here is a list of the medal winners in the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

GOLD

Shooting

Samaresh Jung, Men’s 50m Pistol

Gagan Narang, Men’s 10m Air Rifle

Tejaswini Sawant, Women’s 10m Air Rifle

Samaresh Jung and Jaspal Rana, Men’s 25m Centre Fire Pistol (Pairs)

Samaresh Jung and Vivek Singh, Men’s 10m Air Pistol (Pairs)

Samaresh Jung and Ronak Pandit, Men’s 25m Standard Pistol (Pairs)

Tejaswini Sawant and Avneet Sidhu, Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Pairs)

Abhinav Bindra and Gagan Narang, Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Pairs)

Abhinav Bindra and Gagan Narang, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Pairs)

Saroja Jhuthu and Sushma Rana, Women’s 25m Pistol (Pairs)

Vijay Kumar and Pemba Tamang, Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Pairs)

Anuja Jung, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Samresh Jung, Men’s 10m Air Pistol

Vijay Kumar, Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Men’s Double Trap

Gagan Narang, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Weightlifting

Yumnam Chanu, Women’s 58 kg

Kunjarani Devi, Women’s 48 kg

Geeta Rani, Women’s +75 kg

Table Tennis

Sharath Achanta, Men’s Singles

Men’s Team Event

Boxing

Akhil Kumar, Bantamweight 54 kg

SILVER

Shooting

Avneet Kaur Sidhu, Women’s 10m Air Rifle

Samresh Jung and Vivek Singh, Men’s 50m Pistol (Pairs)

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Vikram Bhatnagar, Men’s Double Trap (Pairs)

Anjali Bhagwat and Anuja Jung, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Pairs)

Pemba Tamang, Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Vivek Singh, Men’s 10m Air Pistol

Abhinav Bindra, Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Weightlifting

Vicky Batta, Women’s 56 kg

Arun Murugesan, Men’s 62 kg

Laishram Monika Devi, Women’s 69 kg

Simple Kaur BHUMRAH, Women’s +75 kg

ASDULLAH Mohammed Zakir, Men’s 77 kg

Athletics

Seema Antil, Women’s Discus Throw

Women’s 4 × 400 m Relay

Boxing

Vijender Kumar, Welterweight 69 kg

Harpreet Singh, Heavyweight 91 kg

Hockey

India women’s national field hockey team

BRONZE

Badminton

Chetan Anand, Men’s Singles

Mixed Team Event

Table Tennis

Women’s Team Event

Shooting

Abhinav Bindra, Men’s 10m Air Rifle

Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Men’s Trap

Samresh Jung, Men’s 25m Centre Fire Pistol

Weightlifting

Sudhir Kumar Chitradurga, Men’s 69 kg

Athletics

Ranjith Kumar Jayaseelan, Men’s Seated Discus Throw EAD

Boxing

Jitender Kumar, Flyweight 51 kg

Varghese Johnson, Super Heavyweight +91 kg

