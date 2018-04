Badminton’s new service rule won’t be used at CWG 2018

The Commonwealth Games, which start on April 4 with an opening ceremony, will be played under the old rules. (Source: Express Archive) The Commonwealth Games, which start on April 4 with an opening ceremony, will be played under the old rules. (Source: Express Archive)

Indian shuttlers have reason to be cheerful going into the Commonwealth Games with the organisers deciding against implementing BWF’s experimental service rule that has been criticised by them.

The new service rule, which mandates that the shuttle be exactly at 1.15 meters above the ground at the time of service, was tried at the prestigious All England Championships in March.

The Indians have been critical of it along with several global stars such as Danish star Viktor Axelsen and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China.

The Commonwealth Games, which start on April 4 with an opening ceremony, will be played under the old rules which mandate that the shuttle be kept above the waist height at the time of service.

“The Commonwealth Games Federation and the Badminton World Federation have agreed that the new service rules will not be used during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games,” said a message communicated to the national associations.

The decision would be music to the ears of Indian shuttlers, who have been vocal in their criticism of the rule. The critics of the rule feel that it tilts the scale in favour of short players while putting taller ones like P V Sindhu and Axelsen at a disadvantage.

Sindhu had criticised the BWF for introducing the rule at a big-ticket event like the All England Championships, considered among the most prestigious events in the badminton calendar. She felt the shuttlers

should have been given more time to adapt. The CWG badminton will get underway on April 5.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App