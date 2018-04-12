Babita Kumari Phogat loses out on gold, gets silver in women’s freestyle 53kg

CWG 2018: Babita Kumari Phogat, despite a strong showing in the initial rounds, couldn’t carry forward her form into her final match. She lost 5-2 and settled for silver in the end. (Source: AP) CWG 2018: Babita Kumari Phogat, despite a strong showing in the initial rounds, couldn’t carry forward her form into her final match. She lost 5-2 and settled for silver in the end. (Source: AP)

Wrestler Babita Kumari Phogat failed to reclaim her Glasgow Games gold as she lost to Canada’s Diana Weicker in women’s freestyle 53kg category. Phogat, despite a strong showing in the initial rounds, couldn’t carry forward her form into her final match. She lost 5-2 and settled for silver in the end. This was her third Commonwealth Games medal after winning silver in the Delhi edition and gold in Glasgow.

After the end of the first period, Phogat was trailing by a point. She tried to dominate the proceedings in the second period but Wiecker proved to be too strong for the Indian. Phogat, however, managed to get on the scoreboard with a flip. With the Canadian camp unhappy with the call, official intervention ensured that Weicker also managed to get two points and reclaim the lead. The score was 3-2. She then went on to extend it to 5-2. Phogat tried to go for a leg lock towards the end but couldn’t succeed.

More medals are expected to come India’s way with wrestlers Rahul Aware and Sushil Kumar in contention for the gold while Kiran will attempt to win bronze. India’s over all medal tally so far stands at 26: 12 gold, six silver and eight bronze.

