World Cup finalist Rakesh Patra omitted from Commonwealth Games-bound gymnastics squad

Fresh from an appearance in the finals of a World Cup, Rakesh Patra believed he was on the cusp of his own bold history — just like Ashish Kumar and Dipa Karmakar had scripted in the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games respectively. However, the Rings and Parallel Bars specialist has spent this last week coming to terms with the fact that his name does not figure in the list of 7 gymnasts who will make the trip to Australia for next month’s Gold Coast CWG. This is after he returned from Melbourne where he was amongst four Indians to make finals (Top 8) of the World Cup, qualifying in both Rings (where he finished 4th behind Japanese and Chinese, who won’t be at CWG) and Parallel Bars.

Transparency of selection is now in tangles, and Indian gymnastics – that popped eyes after Karmakar’s Produnova at Glasgow – will head to Gold Coast CWG with an exasperating eye-roll over the usual politicking and bizarre selection muddles – staple of Indian sport.

His scores and potential on the Rings put Patra in contention for a finals spot at Gold Coast, but the selection process has nipped his dream in the bud, even after he’s been India’s best male gymnast at international meets including Asian and World Championships.

In what is a typically secretive lead-up to shortlisting, the selection committee comprising head coach GS Bawa, SAI project officer IS Pabla and chairperson Sunaina Kumari have not announced the team till now, despite the trials finishing on February 14. The team is expected to be made public in the next two days — if at all – though March 7 is the official last date for sending gymnastics entries to CWG.

Moreover, selection criterion were not revealed at the time of trials, and remain bizarre even if employed now. The official letter informing all units of the selection trials for the CWG 2018, accessed by The Indian Express, too does not mention any criterion.

“A clear and definite selection criteria was not declared and published in advance causing unwarranted uncertainty and hardships to the gymnasts,” Patra’s coach Ashok Mishra has said in a letter written to the chairman of selection committee, copied to president/secretary general of IOA. “We now realise that the names were sent to the officials but were withheld from the gymnasts and public. Announcing on the last day means there’s no chance to correct,” Mishra said on Sunday.

The criterion becomes significant because based on the names that have made it to the list – Ashish Kumar, Md Bobby and Gaurav Kumar (both from SSCB like Patra) in males – it is evident that gymnasts have been picked based on their All Around scores (an aggregate of all 6 apparatus). While Ashish who is chiefly a contender on the individual Floor and Vault apparatus (but with All Around trials score of 77.75) would not raise eyebrows, Md Bobby (75.85) and Gaurav (75.30) have been picked ahead of Patra.

Crucially, Patra who has been focusing on the Rings and the Parallel Bars – two punishing apparatus needing tremendous focus and strength – topped the scores on both apparatus (13.70 on Rings and 14.05 on Bars), but entered the trials only on 3 of the 6 apparatus, unaware that criterion would be All Around scores.

“Had he known, Rakesh would’ve easily given trials for All Around and made the cut. He won the All Around title with 77.75 at Hong Kong International this January, and was India’s best All Around finisher at Glasgow. Rakesh is strong on all apparatus and had he not focussed on individual events where a medal might come he’d have aced All Around too and helped the Indian team. But let’s be honest. Even he was only 14th (score of 77.431, and 10.534 points off the medal score) with a top Indian score at Glasgow. If you look at the trial scores, all Indians are atleast 10 points away from an All Around medal and many more points away from a team medal. India has always sent gymnasts who have a chance on individual apparatus. We’ve done well there, and current scores don’t hint at any significant chance in All Around,” Mishra said.

Curiously, GS Bawa — chief coach and member of selection committee — agrees. “All around is very difficult to get a medal in for India right now. It’s almost impossible,” he said.

Bawa refused to answer questions on when the team would be announced and was dismissive of Patra’s credentials, saying: “I’m a technical man. I don’t look at standings, only scores. I don’t think he has a chance.” This, when it is pointed out to him that Patra finished 4th in Rings at the Melbourne World Cup. “Rings standard is very high. Bronze comes not less than at 14.500. He must work harder.”

The high standard of a medal-or-nothing, however, is not applied however to others.

A simple fact-check debunks his dismissal, though the potential to medal (after putting yourself in a position to get into the finals) would be a more logical criterion, given that not all of the athletes headed to CWG can be signed off as medal guarantees.

But first, Patra’s claims that put him closer to a medal than those selected: Besides making the finals at World Cups (only 3 other Indians did at Melbourne), Patra was the only Indian to qualify at the highly competitive Rings final at Asian Championships in Bangkok last summer. He scored a gold at Hong Kong with a score of 14.250 three months back. While his selection trials scores of 13.70 and 14.05 were two of the Top 3 amongst all gymnasts at the CWG trials, his 13.73 in Melbourne finals was the best score by any Indian.

Till date, two apparatus specialists have been sent alongside all Around gymnasts, and any departure from that practice was not announced. Moreover the last two selection trials conducted by SAI for international events had picked Event specialists along with the All Around toppers. Two international judges present at the trial had also confirmed that they were not aware of the changed criteria, and had gone about marking gymnasts oblivious to this new criterion.

