Vinesh Phogat Profile, Stats, Record: Vinesh Phogat looks to defend Glasgow gold

Vinesh Phogat won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Name: Vinesh Phogat

Event: Wrestling – Freestyle (50kg)

Commonwealth Games experience: Won the gold medal in 2014.

Biggest win: Gold medal at Commonwealth Games, 2014.

Born in 1994 in Balali (Haryana), Vinesh Phogat is the cousin of Babita and Geeta Phogat. While her cousins gained national recognition after winning gold medals in the commonwealth games (55 kg) , Vinesh gained the limelight after winning the gold medal in women’s freestyle 48 kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Later on, in the same year, she secured a bronze medal in Asia Games. In the 2014 Asian Games Vinesh secured the bronze medal. She has also won the silver medal at the 2015 Asian Championships in Doha. Vinesh had also participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics where she could only make it to the quarter-finals before crashing out.

