Vikas Krishan Profile, Stats, Record: Vikas Krishan confident of good show in Gold Coast

Vikas Krishan will be making his CWG debut in Gold Coast. Vikas Krishan will be making his CWG debut in Gold Coast.

Name: Vikas Krishan

Event: Boxing (M)

Commonwealth Games experience: Debut in 2018

Biggest win: Bronze medal at Asian Games, 2014.

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav hails from Bhiwani district in Haryana. Yadav took up boxing from a young age and also received training in the Army Sports Institute in Pune. His first international medal came at the 2010 Asian Youth Boxing Championships were held in Tehran, Iran. In the same year, he won the gold medal at the Asian Games (Lightweight Category). In the 2014 Asian Games, he won the Bronze Medal (Middleweight category). Yadav is also the proud recipient of the Arjuna Award. In the recently concluded Strandja Memorial Tournament, Vikas Krishan was adjudged as the best boxer award.

