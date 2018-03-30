Sushil Kumar’s name included in entry list on Commonwealth Games website

Sushil Kumar’s name was missing from the list in the Commonwealth Games website. (Source: Express Photo) Sushil Kumar’s name was missing from the list in the Commonwealth Games website. (Source: Express Photo)

Sushil Kumar’s name was included in the Commonwealth Games website a day after it was found to be missing from the entry list released by the official website. Even though the error was nothing but a system glitch, it caused panic in the Indian wrestling fraternity.

Sushil, who is set to participate in the 74 kg cateogory, was the only Indian wrestler whose name was missing from the list. The other reason leading to the scare after the goof-up was the souring relationship of the 34-year old with the federation and some teammates in the last few months.

Currently training in Georgia, sources say that Sushil panicked after finding his name missing from the list and called the WFI officials multiple times on Thursday evening.

Failing to secure a spot for Rio Olympics 2016 after a fall-out with the federation, the Gold Coast Games will be Sushil’s first major tournament since competing in the 2014 edition in Glasgow.

Sushil has been training alone in Georgia for the Games while rest of the Indian wrestlers are at the national camp in Sonepat. He is scheduled to return to Delhi on April 1 and leave for Gold Coast on April 8, while the other Indian wrestlers leave on April 6.

