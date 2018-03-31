Sushil Kumar Profile, Stats, Record: Sushil Kumar goes for third gold in a row

Sushil Kumar had won the CWG gold in last two editions. Sushil Kumar had won the CWG gold in last two editions.

Name: Sushil Kumar

Event: Wrestling – Freestyle

Commonwealth Games experience: Won Gold medal in 2010 and 2014.

Biggest win: Silver medal at London Olympics, 2012.

One of India’s most experienced freestyle wrestler, Sushil Kumar Solanki, was inspired to take up wrestling from a very young age. He first tasted success at the World Cadet Games in 1998 where he bagged the gold medal. Five years later in 2003, he won the bronze medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships and a gold at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships. Sushil Kumar also secured the yellow metal at the Commonwealth wrestling championships in 2005 and 2007.

In the 2008 Olympics in Beijing he won the bronze medal and in 2012 won the silver medal- thus becoming the first Indian to secure two Olympic medals. At the 2010 World Championships in Moscow he won the gold medal. Sushil Kumar has also won the Gold medal in 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games. He was awarded the Padma Shree by the Indian Government in 2011.

