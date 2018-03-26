Presents Latest News

Shooting coach Ronak Pandit’s name for CWG approved by Sports Ministry

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and ace pistol shooter Heena Sidhu had slammed the sports ministry amid reports it had called for dropping her husband and coach Ronak Pandit.

By: PTI | Updated: March 26, 2018 6:38 pm
Pandit (second right), a former India shooter, will be travelling to the Games on ‘cost to government’ (government taking care of his expenses like other technical specialists) as coach-cum-manager of the shooting team. (Source: File)
The Sports Ministry has approved shooting coach Ronak Pandit’s name in the Indian Olympic Association’s list of non-athletes as part of the contingent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and ace pistol shooter Heena Sidhu had slammed the sports ministry amid reports it had called for dropping of 21 names, including that of her husband and coach Pandit, from the IOA’s list of non-athletes as part of the contingent for the Gold Coast Games.

The Commonwealth Games starts on April 5.

Pandit, a former India shooter, will be travelling to the Games on ‘cost to government’s (government taking care of his expenses like other technical specialists) as coach-cum-manager of the shooting team, according to the IOA list.

Throwing his weight behind Pandit and Heena, NRAI chief Raninder Singh had earlier, in an apparent dig at the ministry, said “we have to fight more here than there”.

Among those dropped from the IOA’s earlier list include PV Sindhu’s mother Vijaya Pusarla, Saina Nehwal’s father Harvir Singh and shooter Heena’s husband Pandit, who is the High Performance Director of the Indian pistol and rifle team.

