Sardar Singh likely to be dropped from Commonwealth Games 2018 squad due to fitness concerns

After captaining the team at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Sardar Singh is likely to be dropped from India’s Commonwealth Games squad, which will be announced on Tuesday. A source said the team management does not believe Sardar is ‘physically fit’ to hang on to his place and added it is unlikely he might be excluded from the core group once the players return from the CWG.

The rest of the Indian team is likely to be on predicted lines, with Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, SV Sunil and Rupinderpal Singh set to return for the year’s first big event, which will be held at Gold Coast from April 4 to 15. India, who have been the runners-up at the last two Commonwealth Games, have been placed in Group B alongside Pakistan, England, Malaysia and Wales. They open their campaign against Pakistan, now coached by former India coach Roelant Oltmans, on April 7.

Sardar has been an integral member of the Indian team for a major part of the last decade but has fallen out of favour over the last 12 months. While Oltmans tried to keep him relevant in the team by playing him at various positions on the field, it is believed that his compatriot and successor Sjoerd Marijne has categorically told the midfielder that he does not feature in his plans at the moment.

Marijne did not include Sardar in the Indian team for the World League Finals last December, his first major assignment as coach, and for the New Zealand tour at the start of the year, instead choosing younger, fresher players in his position.

With India creating a reputation of being a quick, counter-attacking team, team sources accused Sardar of holding up the play in the midfield.

While he was named the captain for the team that travelled to Ipoh for the Azlan Shah Cup, it was more out of compulsion as Marijne rested his trusted players ahead of grueling few months for the team.

Before the Azlan Shah Cup, the coaching staff hinted Sardar’s performance there would be crucial in determining his future in the team. As it turned out, the 31-year-old had an average outing. Leading a very young Indian team, Sardar occasionally showed glimpses of his old self but for a large part, looked like playing under pressure and thus was unable to weave his magic. The team eventually finished fifth out of six teams, while managing just two wins – over Malaysia in round robin stage and Ireland in the classification match. However, it is unlikely that mattered at all since the team for CWG was chosen much before the tournament in Malaysia started.

“The question really was whether Sardar’s experience can help the team in Australia. But there are enough players in the team who have played in big tournaments before. There is no substitute for fitness at the moment and the players know that. Those who are not fit will not be included and Sardar needs to work on that aspect to continue to be a part of the core group,” the source said.

Apart from Sardar, another player from the Azlan Shah Cup team, SK Uthappa, too is unlikely to make the cut for the Gold Coast Games. While Uthappa’s form was a concern for the coaches, he also picked up a hamstring injury during the tournament.

